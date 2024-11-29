The best jewellery deals in Astrid & Miyu’s Black Friday sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When Christmas comes around, it doesn’t just mean pigs in blankets and sequins for me as it’s also the time for jewellery. Pearls, diamonds, pendants and more, as somewhat of a magpie, I’ve tried it all. Great jewellery doesn’t come cheap, though. However, Astrid & Miyu is one brand that does a faultless job at blending affordable everyday and fine jewellery, and, in even better news, its Black Friday sale is now live.

The brand’s Black Friday sale kicked off on 18 November and will run until 2 December (Cyber Monday). It’s Astrid & Miyu’s biggest offer of the year, so now is the time to build your stack, with 25 per cent off almost everything, plus free delivery. So, get your wishlists at the ready.

It’s worth noting all of the brand’s 2024 advent calendars haven’t made it into the sale, but they’re still pretty sweet deals. If you know you’ll wear the pieces (you can get a sneak peek) the £345 advent calendar is worth £690. Solid gold is also excluded from the Black Friday discounts, but the new soirée collection has entered the sale.

I’ve searched through the extensive Astrid & Miyu Black Friday sale, to bring you my pick of the jewellery offers worth knowing about.

The best Astrid & Miyu Black Friday deals

Astrid & Miyu gold tennis chain bracelet: Was £75, now £56, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

Every jewellery-lover needs a great tennis bracelet in their collection, and this 18k gold-plated piece, complete with cubic zirconias, is ideal for wearing alone or stacking with chunkier bangles. With 25 per cent off for the Black Friday sale event, now is the time to pick up this dainty bracelet for less.

Astrid & Miyu silver cosmic star charm necklace: Was £85, now £63, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

Selected as one of the A&M icons, this mystic necklace is made from recycled sterling silver, and studded with glistening cubic zirconia stones. Down from £85 to £63, this necklace, which can be worn at two different lengths, would make for a super sweet Christmas gift.

Astrid & Miyu aqua & pearl charm huggies: Was £70, now £52, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid & Miyu )

There are many reasons why I love these huggies, but mainly because it’s the gold paired with the pearls, which has to be one of the most timeless combos. The pearl charm is removable, so you can wear the aqua chalcedony (which symbolises harmony) hoops alone, or go the whole hog.

Astrid & Miyu gold serenity pearl beaded necklace: Was £85, now £63, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid & Miyu )

Featuring freshwater pearl beads, this beauty will stand the test of time. The necklace sits at 40cm, with an optional extra 5cm on an extender. I love to dress my pearls with colour in the summer, for a holiday vibe, or with a touch of sparkle in winter.

Astrid & Miyu silver crystal charm huggies: Was £55, now £41, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid & Miyu )

Simple and sparkly, these crystal huggies come in rose gold, silver and gold tones, so, whatever your metal choice, there’s a pair for you. I particularly like these earrings for stacking, and would pair them with some plain hoops, for a striking contrast.

Astrid & Miyu gold infinite chain bracelet: Was £160, now £120, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid & Miyu )

This statement bracelet is a great choice for a Christmas gift. With links in an infinity shape to signify forever, this chunky bracelet will be as timeless as your love for the person you’re gifting it to. The brand has a long list of infinity pieces, including a divine solid gold selection for those happy to splurge.

Astrid & Miyu gold bold link chain necklace: Was £120, now £90, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

The bigger the better, right? I love to layer necklaces, starting with a chunky option like this piece from Astrid & Miyu. Reduced by £30, the necklace is a beautiful buy and can be paired with talisman charms, for a personalised look.

Astrid & Miyu gold heart charm huggies: Was £70, now £52, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid & Miyu )

In the brand’s best-selling huggie style, this romantic pair of earrings can create a truly beautiful stack. I try not to wear them in water or when working out, but on the occasions that I have, my earrings have remained pristine. I love wearing these huggies, pairing them with heart studs and piercing studs in my helix.

Astrid & Miyu silver initial bold pendant necklace: Was £140, now £105, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

This initial pendant design is another great option for gifting as it allows you to personalise your present. Crafted from rhodium-plated recycled sterling silver, the simple style features a 54cm chain (plus an 8cm extension) and is sure to be a hit with any jewellery magpie.

Astrid & Miyu gold mother of pearl pendant necklace: Was £100, now £75, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

This piece is my most recent buy from Astrid & Miyu, and I get so many compliments every time I wear it. The chain sits flush against my collarbones, and the white saltwater shellfish pearl pendant rests in the dip of my neck, looking absolutely beautiful when worn alone for dinner or stacked up with more colour and texture. Hands down, this has to be in my top five favourite pieces of all time.

Astrid & Miyu silver wave crystal ring: £65, now £48, Astridandmiyu.com

open image in gallery ( Astrid and Miyu )

Another A&M icon, the wave crystal ring is the key to ring stacking 101, and you won’t regret buying one with this generous discount. I’ve had mine for years now, and it’s a go-to choice when I’m looking for a ring to sit with chunkier pieces and add a bit of sparkle. The wavy shape makes the piece a little more unusual than your typical band, but you’ll certainly find plenty of ways to wear it.

