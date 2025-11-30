I’ve found £45 off the Apple AirTags this Black Friday

If you’re forever losing your things, Apple’s handiest gadget: the humble AirTag, is a must-have. Slim enough to slide into your wallet’s change compartment and equally simple to clip onto your keys, these handy trackers connect to your iPhone to help you track down your possessions. And, as The Independent’s senior tech critic, they’re something I’m constantly recommending.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to save on tech. I’ve scouted out the best deals on the AirTag – so you needn’t pay their usual £30 fee.

For Black Friday 2025, these include big savings on new single and multi-packs of AirTags, plus some refurbished deals if buying fresh-out-the-box isn’t of the utmost importance to you.

Scroll on to scour my selection, including a notable £45 discount on a four pack. I’ll be here until the bell tolls on the Black Friday weekend, so you can rest assured you won’t be spending a penny more than you need.

Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders, and this one landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. What I love most about Apple’s AirTags is that they have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment, meaning the arrows are overlayed onto the world through your phone, which is really neat. Right now, Amazon is selling a pack of four AirTags for just £74 for Black Friday – that’s a saving of £45.

You can also buy the AirTags refurbished at Back Market as a pack of four (£115, Backmarket.co.uk) saving you £38.52.

Apple AirTag: Was £35, now £24.69, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

It’s better value to buy a pack of four AirTags, but if you really only need one, this is still a good offer from Amazon with a saving of just over £10. You can also get it for the same price at John Lewis.

If you want to reduce the amount of electronic waste you produce, you can also buy the AirTag refurbished at Back Market for £24 (BackMarket.co.uk), though this isn’t much cheaper than the Amazon deal.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday (1 December).

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Often, popular products, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, are reduced to their lowest price ever, making it an ideal time to save on bestsellers.

