Prone to losing your things? A Bluetooth key finder will help reunite you with your precious items without the stress. Apple’s AirTag is one of the best around, featuring fancy ultra-wideband tech that’ll give you precise turn-by-turn directions, leading you directly to your stuff.

Apple increased the price of a pack of four AirTags by a huge £20 in mid-2022, and the pack has rarely been on sale since. But I’ve just spotted that the little trackers have plummeted by a sizeable 29 per cent in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – taking them down to the lowest price seen since the price hike.

Launched in 2021, Apple’s AirTags can be attached to your bags, keys, or anything else that might get lost – and then found using your iPhone. This is done with the help of Apple’s vast network of devices, which can ping your tracker, keeping you updated on its whereabouts, and giving you precise directions when you get close to the lost item’s location. Keep reading for how to snap up this Black Friday deal.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

As The Independent’s tech writer, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders and this one landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. The current discount takes the AirTags to one of their lowest prices, so there’s never been a better time to grab a pack.

“For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” I wrote in my review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

How to use an Apple AirTag

The AirTag is a coin-sized Bluetooth tracker that knows its own location in the world by pinging any nearby Apple devices, like iPhones, MacBooks and iPads. Attach an AirTag to anything you’re likely to misplace, like your house keys for example, and when the tag is in Bluetooth range you can use the Find My app to make it ring out loud.

When you’re nearby, and if you have an iPhone 11 or a newer iPhone, the Find My app will give you the option to Find Nearby, which uses ultra-wideband Bluetooth technology to pinpoint your missing item’s exact location within a few feet. That means you’re able to quickly locate your stuff even when it’s hidden behind a seat cushion or in a coat pocket.

When your AirTag is fully out of range of your phone’s Bluetooth – say you left your bag on the train – the Find My app will use an anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices to locate your lost item on a map and guide you back to your belongings.

