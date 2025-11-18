I’m a consumer writer and I found the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop now

Black Friday falls on 28 November this year, but like many major retailers, Amazon is getting started early. The retail giant has confirmed that its sale will launch on Thursday 20 November and run through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. Its promising deals on more than a million products, including big names such as Ninja, PlayStation, ghd and more, and I’ll be here to let you know which ones are worth snapping up.

If you’re planning to dive into the deals, it’s worth signing up to Amazon Prime beforehand. New users can enjoy a free 30-day trial, which includes unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20 and fast one-day delivery across the UK. Prime members will also get access to exclusive discounts throughout the event.

Just keep in mind that not every Black Friday offer is as impressive as it looks at first. Some discounts are based on the recommended retail price (RRP), which isn’t necessarily what Amazon (or any other retailer) usually sells the item for. Checking prices ahead of time, or using price-tracking tools such as Camelcamelcamel, can help you spot the real bargains – see my Black Friday shopping tips for more guidance.

However, when it comes to the deals featured below, I’ve already done the work for you. Read on for the best offers you can shop at Amazon right now.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals:

Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B iO2 duo: Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja slushi : Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

( Beats )

If you’re looking for “very good” noise cancellation, senior tech critic Alex Lee rated these headphones highly. In his review of the Beats studio pro, Alex said: “It killed most of the low-frequency sounds in the environment, from passing trains to the typing on a keyboard.” He praised the sound quality, too, calling it “crisp and detailed”. Now, you can buy them for £149, which is at least £30 cheaper than you’ll find them at any other major retailer.

Oral-B iO2 duo: Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Not only has our best electric toothbrush has been reduced to its lowest ever price at Amazon (£57.99), but you also get two toothbrushes included in the bundle. Tech critic, Steve Hogarty, was impressed with the simplicity of the iO2 toothbrush when he put it to the test. “ It has the premium cleaning technology of more expensive brushes in the iO series, but strips away the features you probably don’t need,” he said in his review.

Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to pull out all the stops for your guests during the festive season, the Ninja slushi is sure to go down well. The frozen drinks maker can create slushies, frozen cocktails, frappés, milkshake and frozen juice, with “impressive” results, according to our reviewer. “ The machine made a perfect Coca-Cola slushie. You have to mix it a little when it comes out of the machine, but it tasted incredible, particularly on a hot day,” they said in our Ninja slushi review.

It’s dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon, but if you miss out, it’s being sold for the same price at John Lewis.

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although the display was not as luxe as others, my budget pick woke me up consistently with light ( Dreamegg )

If you’re constantly hitting snooze on your phone alarm, a sunrise alarm clock is a gentle way to awake, especially during dark winter mornings. If you want to try one for yourself, our best value sunrise alarm clock is now even cheaper, with a 36 per cent reduction that brings the price down to £70. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works's deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. Our beauty writer Lucy has used the product for more than 10 years and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. “It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing”. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cleansing balm is a cult-favourite among skincare fans, makeup artists and celebrities. The balm is formulated with nine nourishing essential oils that look after your skin while removing makeup and impurities. Upon application, the balm turns into an oil, which works well to remove stubborn mascara and transfer-proof lip stains. With a few drops of water, it then transforms into a milk while supporting skin hydration and strengthening skin barrier.

Beauty expert Louise Whitbread has been using this cleansing balm for years. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”. She added: “This cleansing balm lasts ages, so you definitely get your money’s worth.” Now, shoppers can save 25 per cent on the formula at Amazon.

Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

The iconic Ninja crispi air fryer currently has almost £33 off at Amazon, but we’ll be watching to see if the price goes down even more for Black Friday. Our tester, Caroline Preece, rated it highly in her Ninja crispi review, saying: “Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza.”

La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £38.38, Amazon.co.uk

( La Roche-Posay )

This La Roche-Posay serum, which IndyBest tester Olivia Petter named one of the best hyperpigmentation products, is on sale at Amazon right now. Made with niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and the hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredient melasyl, it’s designed to minimise the appearance of dark spots. “The product is smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” said Olivia. “It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so, there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this product – it dropped to £24.25 in September – so we’ll be checking whether you can get a better price in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £42.98, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore by Anker noise-cancelling headphones ( Anker )

If you’re looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these ones now come with a 46 per cent discount. Plus, all four colours – black, blue, pink and white – are on offer. Although IndyBest’s team of testers haven’t reviewed this specific model, Anker is a trusted brand in the headphones space.

Soundcore motion x600 Bluetooth speaker: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore motion x600 bluetooth speaker ( Soundcore )

This top-rated Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £159 – recently it dropped to its lowest ever price (£104), so it’s worth keeping an eye out for further price drops in the run-up to Black Friday. IndyBest reviewer Tamara Hinson praised the speaker’s easy-to-use app. In her review, Tamara said the app can be used to “tweak the speaker’s EQ (equalisation), adjusting elements such as bass and treble”.

Oral-B iO3 matte black ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is currently £110 off at Amazon. This model comes with a pressure sensor, enabling you to protect your gums from damage. As often happens with electric toothbrushes, the price of this product often fluctuates, so we’ll be watching for a lower price during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £539, Amazon.co.uk

( Eufy )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, and you can now save £170 on the appliance at Amazon. Not only will this two-in-one machine hoover your home without you having to lift a finger, it’ll also empty its own bin bag and clean its own mop. In his full review of the X10 pro omni, senior tech critic Alex Lee called the device “a marvellous machine”, saying it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills".

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £259.37, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Constantly cleaning up pet hair? This could be the deal for you. Crowned the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £209. After putting this vacuum to the test, appliances expert Joanne Lewsley said it’s a game changer for tackling pet hair and odours.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £149.99, now £116.10, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Corded vacuum cleaners aren’t always as convenient as their cordless counterparts, but if you want a really deep clean every time, a corded model is likely the right option for you. This one from Shark is at its lowest ever price at Amazon. With the appliance's ‘lift away’ design giving you a more portable option, too, you should be able to tackle different areas around your home with ease.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, 128GB: Was £156, now £141, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Already one of the more affordable phones in Samsung's range, the Galaxy A17 has a modest discount at Amazon right now. Samsung re-released this model with 5G connectivity earlier this year, which should enable faster downloads and streaming when you’re out and about, as well as higher-quality phone and video calls.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains available. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Deals have already started dropping at several retailers, though, so bookmark this page and check back for the best Amazon offers as they drop.

When does Amazon’s Black Friday sale start?

Amazon’s Black Friday sale will land on Thursday 20 November and run until Cyber Monday on 1 December. The retail giant is promising up to 40 per cent off on more than a million products across all categories, but we’ll let you know which deals are worth snapping up.

What Amazon deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, there were big discounts on air fryers, smart watches, perfume and much more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, get fabulous Christmas gifts for your loved ones or indulge yourself with a well-deserved treat, now’s the time to plan ahead, so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

Until then, I’ve rounded up the best deals available right now, as well as predictions on whether these prices will fall further.

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Black Friday sales.

Want even more bargains? Head over to our main guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect