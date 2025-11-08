Best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2025, picked by a consumer writer

Black Friday is just around the corner, and for those who missed out on a bargain during Amazon’s Prime Day sales this year, the good news is more offers will soon be dropping thick and fast at the retailer. With so many deals in the pipeline for Black Friday, now is the perfect time to plan ahead and decide which products you want to snap up during the sale. I also have a few shopping tips that’ll help you get the best out of the upcoming offers.

One such tip is to sign up to Amazon Prime. First-time users can enjoy 30 days of Prime for free, with unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20, along with one-day delivery in the UK. There will be exclusive deals available for Prime members, and you’ll get access to Amazon Music, so you can listen to the latest tracks and award-winning podcasts ad-free.

When shopping online – and at Amazon in particular – remember that retailers can sometimes make a deal seem even better than it really is. Some retailers may show the discount against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be far higher than the price at which the item is usually sold. This is why checking prices ahead of time, as well as using price-tracking sites such as Camelcamelcamel, can help you spot the genuine deals that are worth snapping up.

Fortunately, I’ve already done the hard work for you by rounding up some of the best Amazon offers available to shop right now. Plus, I’m sharing my predictions for what could be included in the sale when the retailer’s Black Friday event launches. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Read more: The latest Black Friday 2025 deals and sales announcements, live from our experts

Best Amazon deals ahead of Black Friday

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing blam: Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk

Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

Was £48, now £36, Amazon.co.uk Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £47.49, Amazon.co.uk

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although the display was not as luxe as others, my budget pick woke me up consistently with light ( Dreamegg )

If you’re constantly hitting snooze on your phone alarm, a sunrise alarm clock is a gentle way to awake, especially during dark winter mornings. If you want to try one for yourself, our best value sunrise alarm clock is now even cheaper, with a 36 per cent reduction that brings the price down to £70. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.

Mugler alien eau de parfum, 60ml: Was £97, now £72.75, Amazon.co.uk

( Boots/The Independent )

Inside this iconic, refillable purple bottle, you can expect a woody amber scent along with feminine jasmine sambac accord. Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, described the perfume as a “heady scent that lends itself perfectly to the party season”. Amazon has reduced the price of the Mugler perfume to less than £75 for a 60ml bottle, that’s a saving of 25 per cent.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing blam: Was £52, now £36.90, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cleansing balm is a cult-favourite among skincare fans, makeup artists and celebrities. The balm is formulated with nine nourishing essential oils that look after your skin while removing makeup and impurities. Upon application, the balm turns into an oil, which works well to remove stubborn mascara and transfer-proof lip stains. With a few drops of water, it then transforms into a milk while supporting skin hydration and strengthening skin barrier.

Beauty expert Louise Whitbread has been using this cleansing balm for years. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”. She added: “This cleansing balm lasts ages, so you definitely get your money’s worth.” Now, shoppers can save 20 per cent on the formula at Amazon.

Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

The iconic Ninja crispi air fryer currently has £20 off at Amazon, but we’ll be watching to see if the price goes down even more for Black Friday. Our tester, Caroline Preece, rated it highly in her Ninja crispi review, saying: “Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza.”

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Eufy )

We’ve been impressed with eufy’s robot vacuums in the past, and this one currently has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It comes with an app that enables you to select specific rooms to clean and set up no-go zones, meaning you barely need to lift a finger. It was on sale at a cheaper price last Black Friday, which means the price has the potential to drop even further – we’ll let you know if it does.

La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

( La Roche-Posay )

This La Roche-Posay serum, which IndyBest tester Olivia Petter named one of the best hyperpigmentation products, is on sale at Amazon right now. Made with niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and the hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredient melasyl, it’s designed to minimise the appearance of dark spots. “The product is smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” said Olivia. “It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so, there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this product – it dropped to £24.25 in September – so we’ll be checking whether you can get a better price in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore by Anker noise-cancelling headphones ( Anker )

If you’re looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these ones now come with a 41 per cent discount. Plus, all four colours – black, blue, pink and white – are on offer. Although IndyBest’s team of testers haven’t reviewed this specific model, Anker is a trusted brand in the headphones space.

Soundcore motion x600 Bluetooth speaker: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore motion x600 bluetooth speaker ( Soundcore )

This top-rated Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £159 – recently it dropped to its lowest ever price (£104), so it’s worth keeping an eye out for further price drops in the run-up to Black Friday. IndyBest reviewer Tamara Hinson praised the speaker’s easy-to-use app. In her review, Tamara said the app can be used to “tweak the speaker’s EQ (equalisation), adjusting elements such as bass and treble”.

Oral-B iO3 matte black ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is currently £195 off at Amazon. This model comes with a pressure sensor, enabling you to protect your gums from damage. As often happens with electric toothbrushes, the price of this product often fluctuates, so we’ll be watching for a lower price during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains available. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Deals have already started dropping at several retailers, though, so bookmark this page and check back for the best Amazon offers as they drop.

What Amazon deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, there were big discounts on air fryers, smart watches, perfume and much more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, get fabulous Christmas gifts for your loved ones or indulge yourself with a well-deserved treat, now’s the time to plan ahead, so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

Until then, I’ve rounded up the best deals available right now, as well as predictions on whether these prices will fall further.

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Black Friday sales.

Want even more bargains? Head over to our main guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect