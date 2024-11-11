Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale – these are the deals you need to see

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon’s official Black Friday event will start on 21 November, giving shoppers plenty of time to grab a bargain or two before the annual sale comes to a close on 2 December. Plus, if you can’t wait until then, you’re in luck, as Amazon has already launched some early Black Friday deals.

As most savvy shoppers will know, it’s important to be prepared for these events, which is why I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday this year, and the role Amazon is set to play in helping you bag a bargain.

Whether you’re after a tech upgrade, a new home appliance, gifts for loved ones or some beauty must-haves, Amazon has got you covered. Even more so during the sales season, with each and every department slashing prices left and right.

Even better, for any impatient shoppers out there, I’ve included some amazing offers you can shop right now. Keep scrolling for all the details.

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Amazon will be launching its official Black Friday sale on 21 November and it will run until 11.59pm on 2 December. In even better news, for the impatient shoppers out there, Amazon is also providing us with some early Black Friday deals, and we’ll be bringing you the best available ahead of and during the main event.

The majority of retailers’ sales begin on the Friday following Thanksgiving (which falls on the final Thursday of November) in the US, and usually run until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which is another great day to score some online deals at Amazon and elsewhere.

For 2024, Black Friday will begin on 29 November and continue until 2 December.

Read more: When do Black Friday UK sales start?

What Amazon deals can we expect this Black Friday?

Amazon’s Black Friday event will start on 21 November, and here are just some of the deals headed our way...

Amazon devices: It should come as no surprise that Amazon’s Black Friday is a great time to get a hold of some of the retailer’s top-of-the-line own-brand devices. This includes smart speakers, video doorbells, tablets Amazon Fire TVs, E-readers, Amazon Fire sticks and more. Expect discounts of up to 58 per cent this November.

Amazon fashion: If you have a passion for fashion, you’re in luck, as Amazon will be slashing prices by up to 20 per cent on a wide range of luxury clothing stores.

Prime Video: Between 29 November and 2 December, you will be able to grab huge discounts on some of this year’s biggest movies and TV shows. This will include up to 50 per cent off blockbusters such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as well as smash-hit shows such as House of the Dragon.

Amazon grocery: Stock up your cupboards with savings of £20 on your £50 Co-op on Amazon grocery shop, as well as £25 off your £100 Morrisons on Amazon shop and £20 off your £80 Iceland on Amazon shop. No matter your supermarket preference, Amazon’s Black Friday has you covered.

Additional top tip from me, ask your Alexa “What are my deals” to hear which of your favorite personalised wishlist products are now on sale.

What are the best deals to shop right now?

There is no need to wait until Black Friday if you’re keen to bag some bargains, as I’ve done some digging and have rounded up some amazing Amazon savings on vacuum cleaners, tech and Amazon devices that you can enjoy today.

Best Amazon devices deals

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 30 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TV’s of 2024.

Best household appliance deals

Duux bora smart dehumidifier: Was £299.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duxx )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best dehumidifiers we praised it for the fact it “works rapidly to lower room humidity, and its additional smart capabilities make it a must-have for anyone wanting remote control and access to associated stats”. It “includes a carbon fibre filter to help reduce odours, which proved especially useful when testing in the kitchen after cooking and in the bedroom, leaving the air noticeably fresher”. Currently 20 per cent off, now’s the time to invest.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Temperatures are well and truly dropping, so it’s time we get prepared for the colder months ahead by investing in a quality electric heater. This slick and modern model from Duux is ideal for warming up a room and fighting off the winter chill – so much so that it was picked as the best overall buy in our round-up of the best electric heaters. Zoe said: “It was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm. For less than £100, we found it to be a well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 20 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Best tech deals

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another best buy pick, this speaker from Sony now has 42 per cent off at Amazon. A great addition to any BBQ or party, this customisable and versatile speaker was a real hit with Tamara, who said: “This speaker is packed with features we love, whether it’s the way the controls are hidden beneath a rubberised flap, the retractable handle or the subtle lighting on the end.”

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

Our favourite tried and tested wireless headphones now have almost 30 per cent off at Amazon. Looking to step up your listening experience? Then we have just the thing. We were blown away by these new Sony headphones, impressed with their noise-cancelling abilities and crystal clarity. Saying: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat”.

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549, now £224.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep those pearly whites shining, with this tried and tested electric toothbrush from Philips, which has had a massive 59 per cent slashed off the price. Steve said: “This brush can hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush we’ve tested – delivering a noticeably more intense clean, versus cheaper brushes.” Although the regular price of this brush is a steep one, he added: “Catch it on sale and there’s no brush we’d sooner recommend.” So, snap up this offer while you can.

Smeg espresso coffee machine with coffee grinder: Was £849.95, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stunning retro-style coffee machine from Smeg is sure to take a prime position on your kitchen counter. Not only is it fashionable, but it’s also highly functional. Our tester said: “The 1950s design on this machine belies some high-tech innards. The easy-to-fill hopper on top grinds beans for the freshest coffee, and the machine produced some of the best-tasting coffee during testing.”

Best beauty deals

BaByliss 3Q hair dryer: Was £125, now £89.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our favourite hair dryer currently has almost 30 per cent off at Amazon. When she put it to the test, our beauty expert, Lauren, said she noticed her hair was immediately less frizzy. She was impressed by the affordable price point, too (and that was before this discount). “Said to be 40 per cent stronger and 20 per cent faster than the brand’s beloved diamond hair dryer, it’s an obvious upgrade with a super-sleek look,” said Lauren.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £69.99, now £44.31, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite floral perfume from masters in fragrance Marc Jacobs is now 36 per cent off. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted Lauren. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Philips oneblade 360 beard trimmer: Was £54.99, now £33.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This clever electric trimmer from Phillips is a must-buy, according to Paddy, who gave it the top spot in our review of the best beard trimmers. Giving it the full five-star rating, our tester found this trimmer to be a versatile all-rounder. They said: “It’s a decidedly no-frills option that’s easy on the face, body and wallet, with its protective cutting guards and modest price tag”. Now, it’s even more budget-friendly, thanks to a 40 per cent discount at Amazon.

Best TV deals

Sony bravia 8: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to upgrade the family entertainment system? We’ve got just the thing, as one of our favourite TVs of 2024now has more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. Tech expert David Phelan called the Sony Bravia 8 a “stand-out” TV, thanks to its top-of-the-line picture quality, overall performance and slim and attractive design. They said: “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows.”

