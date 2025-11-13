Aldi’s Black Friday Specialbuys include a £50 kids’ tablet

Aldi’s middle aisles offer a treasure trove of tech, beauty and fitness products as well as toys and more. The supermarket is famously budget-friendly, and there are some great deals among Aldi’s Specialbuys ahead of Black Friday.

This year, the sales event falls on 28 November, but we’re already seeing major brands and retailers starting to drop their prices. Like Amazon, Boots, and Currys, Aldi has also jumped the gun, as it began dropping its early offers on 6 November.

While you’re likely to do most of this year’s Black Friday shopping online, Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available in-store – and once they’re gone, they’re gone. That’s why I would recommend browsing my top picks (below) now, so you know exactly what you’re looking for before making the trip to your local store.

Whether you're shopping for Christmas presents or upgrading your tech and appliances, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 sale.

Best Aldi Black Friday Specialbuys for 2025:

Ambiano vertical air fryer: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

£59.99, Aldi.co.uk Reka walking pad: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

£89.99, Aldi.co.uk Visage beauty box with LED mirror: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

£12.99, Aldi.co.uk Bauhn kids’ tablet: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

Reka walking pad: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

Reka walking pad will be available on 6 November ( Aldi )

The fitness trend is fast-changing, and walking pads have taken TikTok by storm. Aldi’s new reka model looks as though it’s ideal for those who want to get their steps in when they are working from home or when the unpredictable weather takes a turn for the worse. The compact design offers easy storage and is small enough to fit under sofas. There is an LED screen for you to track time, distance, speed and calories. It also comes with a battery-powered remote control and a wrist strap for added safety.

Visage foldable styler: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

Visage foldable styler ( Aldi.co.uk )

Be ready to turn heads this festive season, thanks to this air styler, which is said to have been designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. With a single twist, this device transforms from a hair dryer to an air styler, complete with five accessories (air wrap long barrels, styling concentrator, soft smoothing brush, oval brush). The styler offers three heat settings and three speed settings.

Visage beauty box with LED mirror: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

Visage beauty box with LED mirror ( Aldi.co.uk )

Keep beauty tools and cosmetics organised with this beauty box, which comes with an LED mirror. At just £12.99, the box features a large capacity (it measures 40cm x 20.5cm x 19.4cm) and an adjustable interior compartment. The lid, which doubles as an LED mirror, can be removed to stand independently, too. You can pick up the beauty box in either champagne, beige or grey colourways.

Bauhn kids tablet ( Aldi.co.uk )

When it comes to toys, Aldi’s kids’ tablet is just £50, and it should be ideal for keeping your child entertained during long journeys. Available in pink and blue, the tablet is equipped with a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera. At the back of the tablet, you will find a stand, which can be adjusted to suit the height of children, helping to protect their eyesight and enhancing reading comfort. It has a read-only memory of 32GB and a charging input of 5V 2A.

Zinc 3-in-1 scooter ( Aldi.co.uk )

For little ones on the go, this three-in-one design has been created to be a first scooter that teaches kids to safely to ride while having fun. It is equipped with two large front wheels and a rear wheel for extra stability. The scooter comes with a robust footbrake, designed to bring your child safely to a stop. It also has a flashing deck and battery-free light-up wheels. What more could you want?

Ambiano vertical air fryer: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

Ambiano vertical air fryer ( Aldi.co.uk )

Home chefs seeking to modernise their kitchen setups may find the new vertical air fryer a worthwhile addition. Designed with a compact, stacked layout, the appliance features two independent cooking baskets, enabling users to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously.

You can select an exact temperature of up to 200C or opt for one of several preset menus and functions via a digital touchscreen. When it comes to cleaning, both drawers can be removed and placed directly in the dishwasher, for a quick and convenient clean-up.

( Aldi )

Need some new kitchenware ready for rustling up Christmas lunch? Whether you're cooking roast potatoes or a festive dessert, these ceramic dishes can be used in the oven or microwave, and they're dishwasher-safe. There's a choice of three colours, too: orange, green and grey.

When does Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 event start?

Aldi’s Black Friday event kicks off on Thursday 6 November 2025. As always with Aldi’s Specialbuys, the deals on products will be available in-store only and until stocks last.

What are the best deals in Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 sale?

The deals in Aldi’s Black Friday sale are across everything from beauty and tech to appliances and toys, so you can expect to tick off your Christmas shopping list and pick up trending buys for less.

