Aldi has unveiled its Black Friday Specialbuys for 2025 – here’s when they launch

The biggest shopping event of the year is just around the corner. From John Lewis and M&S to Amazon and Boots, all the best retailers take part in the Black Friday sales, and budget supermarket Aldi is no exception.

Originally a one-day sale event taking place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has evolved into a global four-day bargain bonanza. In recent years, many retailers have even kicked off their sales an entire month early, and Aldi is among the retailers getting ahead of the game in 2025.

The supermarket has announced that its Black Friday event will kick off on 6 November. With offers spanning tech, toys, home appliances, beauty and more, it seems like the Specialbuys aisle is the place to be during Black Friday.

Aldi has teased some of the products that will be included among the deals. Think hair tools and TVs, alongside air fryers and tablets. So whether you are looking to get Christmas presents sorted or upgrade your tech and appliances, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 sale.

When does Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 event start?

Aldi’s Black Friday event kicks off on Thursday 6 November 2025. As always with Aldi’s Specialbuys, the deals on products will be available in-store only.

What are the best deals in Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 sale?

The deals in Aldi’s Black Friday sale are across everything from beauty and tech to appliances and toys, so you can expect to tick off your Christmas shopping list and pick up trending buys for less. You’ll have to wait until 6 November to see the full roster, but the supermarket has teased some of the products included in the event.

The viral walking pad is set to be £89.99, while the new air styler – a budget alternative to the Dyson airwrap – will be discounted to £49.99. Elsewhere, don’t miss the 50in 4K TV discounted to £239.99, the vertical air fryer reduced to just £59.99 and a kids’ tablet that’s on offer for £49.99.

When it comes to toys, expect a kids’ bumper car for £59.99, a nifty scooter for £19.99 and a Hot Wheels tower course for £34.99. So make sure to mark 6 November in your calendar for a trip to your nearest Aldi Specialbuys aisle.

