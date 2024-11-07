Aldi’s Black Friday Specialbuys have landed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aldi’s Specialbuys hit the middle aisles of its stores twice a week (landing every Thursday and Sunday) and have garnered quite the reputation for being a treasure trove of affordable and varied items that you didn’t always know you needed.

While Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the end of the month, Aldi has kicked things off early with a small selection of Specialbuys having already hit the shelves.

The deal with Specialbuys is that once they’re gone, they’re gone, so you’re going to need to be quick if you’ve got your eye on something. There are often themes to these drops, too – sometimes it’s garden furniture, kitchen must-haves or children’s toys and, typically, you can see Specialbuys a week or so ahead online, giving you a chance to prepare.

With many keen to score great deals this Black Friday, you’ll want to be quick. To help, we’ve shared some of the early Black Friday Aldi Specialbuys that are in store now, as well as some speculation on other deals we expect to see in the coming weeks.

Silverlit flybotic drone: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Those who want to take to the skies better add this compact stunt drone to their shopping list. Promising to be a stealthy, multi-directional drone that can fly in any direction, the model comes assembled. The perfect gift for children, it has a headless mode to be more user-friendly.

Toshiba 50in LED HDR TV: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

The Toshiba 50in LED HDR is one of Aldi’s Black Friday event highlights, allowing you to shop a trusted and loved brand for a lot less. Currently, this television is selling for £285 elsewhere, so you’ll snag a real bargain at Aldi. We anticipate this deal will be popular, so make your way down to your local store for opening time. A smart 4K TV with Fire TV built-in, it has a voice-controlled remote, TRU picture quality and Dolby Atmos enhanced sound experience.

Ferrex hammer drill: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Start 2025 off on the right foot and level up your DIY with a hammer drill. This tool is equipped with a powerful motor and dual function for drilling and hammering, helping you to tackle a variety of materials. The drill is even suitable for metals and has an adjustable speed that allows for precision.

Move bumper car: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Available in both red and blue, this ride-on bumper car is exclusive to Aldi. Think of how much fun your little ones could have in this bumper car, with LED lighting and fun sounds that bring the joy of the funfair to your home. Each car promises to be easy to assemble and is sturdily made for extra protection – so that children can speed around (up to 2.5km/h) after each other.

Aldi dash cam: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

To ensure your peace of mind when driving, Aldi’s selling a dash cam, which will allow you to record your journeys on the road. You can install the camcorder easily with the adjustable suction cup, which will ensure it stays firmly in place as you drive. The dash cam also features a wide view angle and G-sensor to automatically detect motion, during day and night. With 32GB of memory, your dash cam will keep your car journeys on file for you to look back on.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

The Ferrex jigsaw is a must-have tool for precise cutting and intricate designs that works on a number of different materials, including metal, plastic and wood. The tool features a built-in laser guide for accuracy, along with an ergonomic handle for comfort, an adjustable base level, a powerful motor and variable speed settings.

When does Aldi’s Black Friday 2024 even start in the UK?

In 2024, Black Friday officially begins on Friday 29 November and ends on 2 December but some retailers, including Aldi, are launching their deals early. Aldi launched its six Black Friday Specialbuys on 7 November and will continue to release more each Thursday and Sunday until the shopping weekend officially kicks off.

What deals can we expect to see at Aldi this Black Friday?

If previous years are anything to go by, Aldi will be featuring a varied selection of products across home, gifting, pet, tech, health and beauty. A few years ago, Aldi reduced everything from the Nintendo Switch to Apple AirPods, so it’s certainly a retailer you should keep an eye on. We will keep you updated here on all of the best deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

IndyBest (The Independent’s dedicated product review and shopping section) has been sourcing the best deals from sales events such as Black Friday for years. That’s why we know that great Black Friday deals aren’t just about finding the highest discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products, from brands we trust and love. As for Aldi, the retailer is a firm favourite of ours, and the team have been writing about the budget-friendly supermarket’s Specialbuys since 2020, so they know a good deal from a bad.

Looking for more recommendations? Get the latest updates on Black Friday 2024, with our shopping guide