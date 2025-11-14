The AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced by £30 ahead of Black Friday 2025

Planning on upgrading your earbuds this Black Friday? Well, I’ve got good news, as the AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale.

The arrival of the new AirPods Pro 3 in September this year meant that the previous-generation earbuds got an official price drop to £199. Now, third-party retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Very are fighting it out to shift their remaining stock of the second-generation buds, by dropping the price even further this sales season.

For savvy shoppers, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag a pair of top-tier, five-star earbuds for a bargain price. Of course, there’s no saying whether prices will drop further as we get closer to Black Friday (28 November) – if they do, I’ll be sure to update this article to let you know.

The best AirPod deals ahead of Black Friday

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

With impressive sound and noticeably better noise cancellation than the first-generation pro earbuds, this model also features touch controls on the buds themselves. In his review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan said: “Noise-cancelling was good enough to reduce continuous sounds such as engine noise on a train”.

David added: “It’s worth noting that even these AirPods Pro don’t let you play music in lossless quality, but the audio here is stunning nonetheless.” Right now you can save £30 on a pair at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially falls on 28 November, with the sale running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, we’ve already seen major retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, AO and more drop their prices across a range of products.

Should you buy the AirPods Pro 2 or wait for a deal on the AirPods Pro 3?

The new AirPods Pro 3 offer some upgrades over their predecessors, including more powerful noise cancellation and new features such as live translation. However, because the latest buds launched so recently, any Black Friday deals on the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be modest (or even non-existent).

