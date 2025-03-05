The best laptop deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon's first big sale of the year is expected to be just around the corner. While the online giant hasn’t yet announced anything, we’re predicting that the Spring Deal Days sale will take place in March, bringing discounts on everything from laptops, Amazon devices and smart home tech to fashion, beauty and more.

As always, our team of expert deals hunters and I will be sourcing the best bargains throughout the sale. The main guide is the place to spot the very best discounts, but this article will focus on the best laptop deals. I’m hoping to see savings across brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Amazon’s seasonal sales are often your best chance to grab one of 2025's best laptops while they’re at their cheapest prices. Whether you need something budget-friendly for light, occasional work or you’re looking to upgrade to something more powerful for creative projects, we'll keep you updated on all the latest price cuts on the laptops we love.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2025?

Based on previous sales, the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2025 event is expected to launch in March – although the online giant is yet to confirm anything. Unlike Prime Day, which is limited to just two days, the spring sale event can last up to a week, giving you plenty of time to shop around for the best laptop deals.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale?

First launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between the January sales and Prime Day, the annual Amazon spring event sees big discounts applied across the online retailer’s huge range of tech, phones, laptops and more. Many of the deals are time-limited, much like they are during the summer Prime Day sale. Unlike during Prime Day, however, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the discounts.

What were the best laptop deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

I spotted some eye-catching discounts during last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, including big savings on some of the best tech, beauty products and kitchen appliances. But where laptops were concerned, the Asus TUF FX507ZC4 gaming laptop (£626.47, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by almost £100 and Microsoft’s surface pro 9 (Amazon.co.uk) had a hefty £500 saving.

What are the best early laptop deals?

Can’t wait until the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale to start saving? I’m always tracking the best laptop deals at Amazon, and while I can’t predict which devices will find their way into the retailer’s annual spring sale, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the best prices on the top-rated laptops right now.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £999, now £785, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features in my review of the best laptops and features a rich 2.8K OLED display. It runs on the current-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed up with 16GB of RAM, giving it great performance whether you’re rendering video or watching entertainment on the go.

MacBook Pro (M4, 2024): Was £1,599, now £1,434, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

This isn’t a new deal, but it’s still the cheapest price you’ll find on the newest and rarely discounted MacBook Pro at Amazon. The M4-powered laptop is the most powerful Apple makes, with enough performance to chew through intensive tasks like video editing and rendering on the go.