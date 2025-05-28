Father’s Day is fast approaching. It falls on Sunday 15 June, so there’s a lot pressure to find the perfect gift.

When it comes to showing appreciation for the dads, stepdads, grandads, and father figures in our lives, finding the right present isn’t easy. There are plenty of mass-produced, macho, stereotypical tat out there, and none of it is quite right for making a thoughtful gesture.

That’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you, taking a deep dive into the market to find the Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to go down a treat.

The key to getting it right is to tailor your gift to your dad’s personality, hobbies, and lifestyle. Whether he’s a foodie, tech enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, or simply enjoys a potter in the garden, there’s a gift out there to suit him. Think about what he enjoys doing in his spare time, or consider a present that might encourage him to explore something new.

There are lots of fail-safe gifts that almost any man would be happy to receive, including food, drinks, or a personalised present. No matter your budget or your dad’s taste, we’ve rounded up thoughtful, practical, and fun gift ideas that will genuinely make him feel appreciated this Father’s Day.

How we tested

We tested everything from small treats to luxury buys ( Sarah Jones )

To collate our pick of the best Father’s Day gifts, we recruited a crack team of Dads aged between 30 to 70, each with a wide range of interests. We spent weeks testing every single product and considered everything from how much the tester genuinely liked the gift upon receipt to whether it was something they still reached for a few weeks down the line. We’ve made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of father figure, whether he’s into fashion, skincare or considers himself a big kid at heart. Plus, we’ve kept price in mind, with small treats, luxury buys and everything in between to choose from. Ultimately, however, each gift was loved by our testers.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant editor and has years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content, so it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about finding quality products. gift guide. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your dad or father figure, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts featured here.

The best gifts for Father’s Day 2025 are: