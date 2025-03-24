Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is not a drill: Amazon’s next big sale lands tomorrow (25 March). With the sale kicking off in a matter of hours, you’ll then have a full week to snap up the best deals, and, true to form, the rest of the IndyBest team and I will be helping you track down the most exciting offers, while avoiding the duds.

Ever since 2022, Amazon has hosted a March sale event, and while it’s changed names a few times – from Spring Deals to Spring Sale to Spring Deal Days (yes, it gets progressively more convoluted) – the discounts have remained a constant. This year’s sale could be bigger than ever, especially with Amazon’s Alexa event confirming Alexa+, a generative AI-powered version of Alexa, which could land just in time for some major spring discounts.

Last year, I saw big price drops across Amazon’s own devices, as well as savings on tech, home and beauty. From Dyson vacuums and Apple iPads to air fryers and skincare, the deals spanned just about every category – and I’m expecting more of the same this time around.

If you’ve got something on your wishlist, Amazon’s Spring Sale could be the ideal time to nab it for less. If you just can’t wait until tomorrow, though, keep scrolling for the best offers available right now, plus everything you need to know about the upcoming shopping event.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, bringing discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

Amazon has confirmed its Spring Deal Days sale will take place between 25-31 March, with seven full days of deals. It will go live at midnight on Tuesday 25 March 2025 and run until 11:59pm on Monday 31 March.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale saw some impressive discounts across tech, home and beauty, with major savings on Amazon’s own devices. One of the standout deals was the Kindle Paperwhite, which was discounted by £35. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also saw a rare discount, with the price slashed by £20, while the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer was reduced by £100.

I also saw Shark’s anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner cut from £299.99 to £149, offering a hefty 50 per cent saving. Beauty fans weren’t left out either, with the cult-favourite Olaplex no3 hair perfector slashed from £28 to £18. Expect more of the same this year.

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you want an air fryer that can do it all, this is it”, said IndyBest tester Lauren Cunningham, when she reviewed the Ninja foodi flexdrawer. It contains two zones for cooking two different types of food at once, and Lauren was “seriously impressed with how well, and how quickly, this model cooks such a wide variety of foods”. It boasts seven cooking modes, too, from reheating to roasting.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion, SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £11.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

In her review of the best face SPFs, beauty writer Lucy Partington named CeraVe’s as the best for dry skin. “Another one of my favourites, this one isn’t as lightweight as some other formulas tested and it does feel more like a traditional moisturiser, but it’s not at all greasy or sticky”, she noted. She found it left a “healthy-looking glow” and loved how it wore over make-up. Plus, she said, it’s “bolstered with hardworking ingredients that nourish, protect and hydrate your skin”. What more could you want?

Black+Decker 2l dehumidifier and air purifier: Was £89.99, now £60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Black & Decker )

This energy efficient dehumidifier costs around 27p per day to run, while also being lightweight and compact. Plus, it’s quiet enough that “you’ll barely notice it’s on, especially if you have it in a family area where there’s other noise going on”, noted IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn, when she put this model to the test. The appliance also features an air purification function and an LED display showing the humidity and temperature. With this deal, you can save more than 30 per cent on the appliance.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.83, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A staple in The Independent beauty team’s make-up bag, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is reportedly sold every seven seconds in the UK. Assistant shopping editor Sarah Jones found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, her “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day”.

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £98.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( philips-best-air-fryer-indybest.png )

This clever bit of kitchen tech got a stellar review from IndyBest tester Lauren, who named it the best smart machine in her round-up of the best air fryers. She wrote: “If you really want to level up your kitchen game, then this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed.” This is thanks to its unique smartphone compatibility. Now you can try it for yourself as it currently has more than 40 per cent off.

Dyson v8 absolute: Was £499.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a decent 40 per cent saving on the Dyson v8 absolute, which IndyBest tester Siobhan Grogan rated as the best budget cordless model in her round-up of the Dyson vacuums worth buying. Siobhan praised the tool as being “by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested” and was particularly impressed by its value for money, having “all Dyson’s distinctive style and hi-tech features for significantly less cash than the brand’s more recent vacuums”.

Anker zolo power bank: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

My favourite tried and tested power bank from Anker has 29 per cent off at Amazon. I was impressed by the huge battery capacity, managing to eek it out for a whole week-long trip.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £254.17, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Give your daily soundtrack an upgrade with these tried and tested wireless headphones. This pair from Sony was selected as the best buy in my review, thanks to their fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation and intelligent features.

