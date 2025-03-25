Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deal hunters: Amazon’s Spring Sale 2025 has landed. The shopping event has become a staple over the past few years, with big discounts landing like clockwork every March.

Ever since 2022, Amazon has hosted a March deals event, and while it’s changed names a few times – from Spring Deals to Spring Sale to Spring Deal Days (yes, it gets progressively more convoluted) – the discounts have remained a constant.

This year’s sale is bigger than ever, taking place over seven days and including hundreds of thousands of deals across tech, beauty, home and more from big-ticket brands such as Shark, Adidas, Ninja, and Philips.

If you’ve got something on your wishlist, the rest of the IndyBest team and I are working around the clock to bring you the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in the 2025 event. Now is the time to snap up a bargain.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

In the market for an air fryer? Don’t miss this 25 per cent saving on a Ninja dual zone model. With two separate cooking drawers, you can cook different foods simultaneously with different programs and times or sync them for simultaneous completion. Thanks to its 9.5l capacity, you can feed up to eight people, with each drawer fitting up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg chicken. The only drawback is that so far only this copper colourway is on sale. While the colour is a little different, it’s still the same model that made Lauren’s round-up, so you’re in safe hands.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest generation of Amazon Fire TV stick is reduced by more than 40 per cent. It’s a great way to cheaply upgrade your TV – with a Fire TV stick, you can stream countless films and series on Netflix and Prime Video, all in crystal-clear 4K. You can even control the TV using your voice.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best teeth whitening powder in our review, with results seen after just two weeks of use. More importantly, our tester didn’t experience any issues around sensitivity. The process involves brushing the power onto the teeth before using regular toothpaste, which was found to be an easy process. This deal sees the tried and tested treatment reduced by 30 per cent.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

This is the gold standard when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners. Eufy’s X10 pro omni landed the top spot in tech writer Steve Hogarty’s review. He found it to be the “most hands-off machine” he tried and noted its excellent mopping function which “scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains”, and the brand’s “best-in-class object avoidance tech” – and with £200 off, there’s even more reason to hoover it up for yourself.

Tile by Life360 mate: Was £44.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tile )

This handy AirTag alternative can help you keep track of your belongings, but it can also trigger an SOS alert to your loved ones, if needed. When IndyBest tester Alistair reviewed the 2022 version of the gadget, he found the Tile “quick and simple to set up”, with the system being “very effective at finding items misplaced around the home”. The Tile will work with iOS and Android, and now comes with 40 per cent off, thanks to Amazon's sale.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A staple in The Independent beauty team’s makeup bag, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is reportedly sold every seven seconds in the UK. Assistant shopping editor Sarah Jones found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Amazon echo pop (newest gen): Was £44.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save a huge 49 per cent on Amazon’s small but mighty Echo pop smart speaker. I put it through its paces for an in-depth review last year, finding that it’s a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker at a fair price. If your priority is sound quality, I’d suggest going for the Echo dot (was £54, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk), but those on a budget should consider that you could get two Echo pops for the price of one Echo dot right now.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £9.53, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This CeraVe facial lotion is a bathroom cabinet must-have. Just ask beauty editor Lucy, who dubbed it the best SPF moisturiser for those with normal skin. She praised how “it instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny.” It has ceramides to keep skin – especially dryer, mature skin – hydrated and youthful-looking, while niacinamide works to keep excess shine at bay. It now has a 40 per cent discount, which makes this lotion much more affordable.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Upgrade your vacuum with this 33 per cent saving on Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner. The corded model is designed to handle various floor types and pet-related cleaning challenges, boasting LED headlights and anti-hair wrap technology. Unlike most upright vacuum cleaners, this is easy to use on stairs - you can lift the canister away from the body, turning the vacuum into a nimble handheld unit.

Anker zolo power bank: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

My favourite tried and tested power bank from Anker has been reduced by 30 per cent at Amazon. I was impressed by the huge battery capacity, managing to eke it out for a whole week-long trip.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £246, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Give your daily soundtrack an upgrade with these tried and tested wireless headphones. This pair from Sony was selected as the best buy in my review, thanks to their fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation and intelligent features. They pause automatically when you take them off your ears, and if you cup the right ear, they turn down your music and switch off noise cancellation – perfect for quickly listening to a train announcement.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale start?

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days kicked off today (25 March) and will run right through to 11:59pm on Monday 31 March. That means you’ve got a full seven days of deal shopping.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, bringing discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.

Why trust IndyBest’s Amazon Spring Sale coverage

The shopping experts at IndyBest have years of experience at picking the best deals on the only products worth buying. From the Black Friday sales to Amazon Prime Day, we have covered the best deals for years. We’ve been on top of Amazon’s Spring Sale since it first launched in 2022. Unlike other publishers, we only bring you deals on products our experts have tried and tested first-hand. Our experts range from dedicated tech critics to beauty industry insiders, with other consumer journalists covering the latest in fashion, home appliances and fitness products. We have tested thousands of products at IndyBest, but our Amazon Spring Sale coverage only includes products that we’d buy ourselves.

