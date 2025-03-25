Amazon Spring Sale – live: Latest discounts in the 2025 event
Whether you’re after a Ninja air fryer or Maybelline mascara, find the best deals here
The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is officially underway – meaning you’ve got until Monday 31 March to bag a bargain in what could be one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Spanning seven full days, the shopping bonanza sees savings across iPhones and iPads, tech, beauty, appliances, mattresses, home essentials, toys and so much more.
The sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers, Apple iPhones and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. Plus, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.
As always, we’ll be working around the clock to find some of the biggest and best savings up for grabs. Aside from our dedicated guides, our liveblog will provide you with the most impressive deals as they drop.
Get an Amazon Echo pop for half price right now
Amazon echo pop (newest gen): Was £44.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk
I put it through its paces for an in-depth review last year, finding that it’s a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker at a fair price. If your priority is sound quality, I’d suggest going for the Echo dot (was £54, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk), but those on a budget should consider that you could get two Echo pops for the price of one Echo dot right now.
Save 30 per cent on this teeth whitening powder
The best teeth whitening powder in beauty writer Amira’s review, she saw results after just two weeks of use. If you’re keen to try it yourself, Amazon has slashed its price on the formula by 30 per cent.
MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk
More importantly, our tester didn’t experience any issues around sensitivity. The process involves brushing the power onto the teeth before using regular toothpaste, which was found to be an easy process.
Don't miss this saving on a top-rated robot vacuum
This robot vacuum comes with strong praise. Our tech critic Steve Hogarty recommended the robot vacuum cleaner above all others in his review, and it has £200 off at Amazon.
Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk
It’s a “really smart little vacuum that needs almost no human input to work”, Steve said, noting its excellent mopping function and “best-in-class object avoidance tech, which has been trained like a self-driving car, dodging more than 100 different objects, including cables, slippers and socks”.
The best deals on CeraVe in the Amazon Spring Sale
The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is a cult favourite praised for its ability to cleanse without stripping the skin. Now, you can pick it up for a steal in the Amazon Spring Sale.
CeraVe hydrating cleanser: Was £18.50, now £12.96, Amazon.co.uk
In her round-up of the best CeraVe products, beauty editor Lucy Partington not only dubbed it her favourite product but described ait s “universally loved” and “a true hero of the CeraVe range.” She noted that it works to remove makeup and cleanse quickly. The mix of ceramides and hyaluronic acid leaves the skin soft and hydrated, too. Now reduced by 30 per cent, this skincare essential is a must-have for anyone looking for a gentle and hydrating start to the day.
A rare discount on an Apple iPhone
While it may have been superseded by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, there’s is little difference between this newer phone and the older iPhone 15 Pro Max from 2023. Better yet, it’s on sale.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was £1,119, now £989, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous generation phone with a huge £210 discount. In tech critic David Phelan’s iPhone 15 Pro review, he said it “delivered outstanding upgrades” over older models and is frankly just as good as the iPhone 16 Pro, boasting the same AI features as its younger sibling. In fact, it’s the phone senior tech critic Alex still uses - he don’t think the iPhone 16 upgrade is really worth it.
Best air fryer deals in Amazon Spring Sale
If you’re late to the air fryer hype (where have you been?), then now’s the chance to finally invest thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale deals. Or, upgrade your old model with a snazzy new appliance.
Instant pot vortex dual air fryer: Was £149.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk
Air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham, chose the Instant pot vortex dual air fryer as the best multi-action air fryer in her 2025 review. Unlike most air fryers, this has anti-odour tech that reduces food smells. Lauren found that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop.” This is a great deal - there is 40 per cent off Amazon’s discount.
The Amazon Fire TV stick HD is down to its lowest-ever price
Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD, especially now it’s at its lowest ever price.
Amazon Fire TV stick HD: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands.
This version of the Amazon Fire TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K, which is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video.
Best Olaplex deals in Spring Sale
One of the most hyped brands in the beauty world, Olaplex’s bond-building, reparative technology has gone on to be dubbed a saviour for damaged, lackluster locks. Good news for those wanting to invest for less, plenty of the brand’s bestsellers have been discounted in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.
From the bonding oil to the cult no3 hair perfector, Lucy’s done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Olaplex Spring Sale deals below.
I’ve found the best Olaplex deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Upgrade your laptop in Amazon Spring Sale
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £599.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s 40 per cent off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 3, a lightweight, mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM. Port selection is generous, with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an SD card reader, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the thin bezels and raised webcam give you plenty of screen space to play around with.
Looking for a heated clothes airer?
Take the load off on laundry days by investing in a heated clothes airer, like this Black + Decker model.
Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk
“The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, she explained, while the airer is lightweight, making it “impressively portable”. Invest in the model with this deal and you’ll secure a £45 saving.