Amazon Spring Sale – live: Best discounts in the 2025 event

The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is officially underway – meaning you’ve got until Monday 31 March to bag a bargain in what could be one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Spanning seven full days, the shopping bonanza sees savings across iPhones and iPads, tech, beauty, appliances, mattresses, home essentials, toys and so much more.
The sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers, Apple iPhones and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. Plus, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.
As always, we’ll be working around the clock to find some of the biggest and best savings up for grabs. Aside from our dedicated guides, our liveblog will provide you with the most impressive deals as they drop.
Why you can trust IndyBest sales coverage
At IndyBest, our shopping experts have years of experience picking the best deals on the products worth buying. Whether it’s the Black Friday sales or Amazon’s flagship summer sale, Amazon Prime Day, we have been covering Amazon’s Spring Sale since it first launched in 2022.
But what makes our coverage different? Well, we only bring you deals on the products we have tried and tested ourselves. From tech to beauty, all our Amazon Spring Sale coverage includes deals on products that we recommend, and from brands that we trust. In short, we know when we see a deal worth shouting about.
The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 has arrived
This year’s Amazon Spring Sale is bigger than ever, taking place over seven days and including hundreds of thousands of deals across tech, beauty, home and more from big-ticket brands like Shark, Adidas, Ninja, and Philips.
If you’ve got something on your wish list, the IndyBest team of shopping experts have been working overtime to bring you the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in the 2025 event.