While Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet for 2025, its Spring Sale has become a staple over the past few years, with big discounts landing like clockwork every March.

Ever since 2022, Amazon has hosted a spring sale, and while it’s changed names a few times – from Spring Deals to Spring Sale to Spring Deal Days (yes, it gets progressively more convoluted) – the discounts have remained a constant. With that track record, a 2025 edition feels all but guaranteed. And this year’s sale could be bigger than ever, especially with Amazon’s Alexa event confirmed for 26 February, which could hint at new Echo and smart home devices landing just in time for some major spring discounts.

Last year, I saw big price drops across Amazon’s own devices, as well as savings on tech, home and beauty. From Dyson vacuums and Apple iPads to air fryers and skincare, the deals spanned just about every category – and I’m expecting more of the same this time around.

If you’ve got something on your wish list, it might be worth holding out a little longer. If Amazon follows its usual pattern, we should get official confirmation in the coming weeks – and as soon as we do, I’ll be here rounding up the best early deals worth shopping.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, bringing discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the dates yet, but looking at previous years, it’s highly likely to kick off in mid to late March. Last year’s sale ran from 20 to 25 March, while the 2023 sale was a little shorter, running from 27 to 29 March. As soon as Amazon confirms the dates, I’ll update this page with everything you need to know.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale saw some impressive discounts across tech, home and beauty, with major savings on Amazon’s own devices. One of the standout deals was the Kindle Paperwhite, which was discounted by £35. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also saw a rare discount, with the price slashed by £20, while the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer was reduced by £100.

I also saw Shark’s anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner cut from £299.99 to £149, offering a hefty 50 per cent saving. Beauty fans weren’t left out either, with the cult-favourite Olaplex no3 hair perfector slashed from £28 to £18. Expect more of the same this year.

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.44, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A staple in The Independent beauty team’s makeup bag, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is reportedly sold every seven seconds in the UK. Assistant shopping editor Sarah Jones found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £98.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( philips-best-air-fryer-indybest.png )

This clever bit of kitchen tech got a stellar review from our tester Lauren, who named it the best smart machine in our round-up of the best air fryers. She wrote: “If you really want to level up your kitchen game, then this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed.”. This is thanks to its unique smartphone compatibility. Now you can try it for yourself as it’s currently more than 40 per cent off.

Anker zolo power bank: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

My favourite tried and tested power bank from Anker has 25 per cent off at Amazon. I was impressed by the huge battery capacity, managing to eek it out for a whole week-long trip.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £265, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Give your daily soundtrack an upgrade with these tried and tested wireless headphones. This pair from Sony was selected as the best buy in my review, thanks to their fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation and intelligent features.

