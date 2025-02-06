Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

February might still have us wrapped up in scarves, but it's never too early to start thinking about warmer climes – and, more importantly, Amazon’s Spring Sale. While the retailer hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet for 2025, the event has become a staple over the past few years, with big discounts landing like clockwork every March.

Ever since 2022, Amazon has hosted a spring sale, and while it’s changed names a few times – from Spring Deals to Spring Sale to Spring Deal Days (yes, it gets progressively more convoluted) – the discounts have remained a constant. With that track record, a 2025 edition feels all but guaranteed. And this year’s sale could be bigger than ever, especially with Amazon’s Alexa event confirmed for 26 February, which could hint at new Echo and smart home devices landing just in time for some major spring discounts.

Last year, I saw big price drops across Amazon’s own devices, as well as savings on tech, home and beauty. From Dyson vacuums and Apple iPads to air fryers and skincare, the deals spanned just about every category – and I’m expecting more of the same this time around.

If you’ve got something on your wish list, it might be worth holding out a little longer. If Amazon follows its usual pattern, we should get official confirmation in the coming weeks – and as soon as we do, I’ll be here rounding up the best early deals worth shopping.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, bringing discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the dates yet, but looking at previous years, it’s highly likely to kick off in mid to late March. Last year’s sale ran from 20 to 25 March, while the 2023 sale was a little shorter, running from 27 to 29 March. As soon as Amazon confirms the dates, I’ll update this page with everything you need to know.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale saw some impressive discounts across tech, home and beauty, with major savings on Amazon’s own devices. One of the standout deals was the Kindle Paperwhite, which was discounted by £35. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also saw a rare discount, with the price slashed by £20, while the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer was reduced by £100.

I also saw Shark’s anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner cut from £299.99 to £149, offering a hefty 50 per cent saving. Beauty fans weren’t left out either, with the cult-favourite Olaplex no3 hair perfector slashed from £28 to £18. Expect more of the same this year.

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

My favourite pair of wireless earbuds are currently discounted by a small (but noteable) £20 at Amazon. Apple’s just updated them with a new hearing aid feature in the UK, making them even more useful. With great active noise cancellation, superb sound and seamless controls, I highly recommend them for any iPhone user.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A staple in The Independent beauty team’s makeup bag, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is reportedly sold every seven seconds in the UK. Assistant shopping editor Sarah Jones found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of more than 30 per cent, you can currently upgrade your home entertainment system for less. The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, meaning you don’t have to buy a smart TV to get lots of apps and games.

Ring video doorbell, 2024 release: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest version of home reviewer Zoe’s favourite tried and tested video doorbell is now 41 per cent off at Amazon. She rated the second-generation Ring doorbell to be the best overall in her review, and now the newest model can be all yours for less than £60. Zoe praised the device for being easy to install and loved the efficiency of the Ring app in alerting her to parcels.

