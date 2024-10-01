Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your ageing telly, Amazon’s next Prime Day sale is just around the corner, so, you’ll soon be able to pick up a glorious new 4K OLED TV at a bargain price.

Kicking off next week, Amazon’s October sale, which is officially called Prime Big Deal Days, is the ecommerce giant’s third big sale of the year. As well as TVs, Amazon always discounts top tech, including laptops and gadgets from Apple, plus home appliances, such as dehumidifiers and heated clothes airers.

With the two-day sale being exclusive to Amazon Prime members, I’m expecting to see Amazon slash the price of its very own range of big-screen Fire TVs, but super-popular OLED sets from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hisense and more should also see hefty savings.

Here, I’m rounding up everything you need to know about Amazon’s next October Prime Day sale, and what TV deals you can expect, so, keep scrolling.

When will TV Prime Day deals begin?

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days begins on 8 October 2024, and runs right through to 11.59pm on 9 October 2024, giving you two full days to shop the discounts.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days TV deals?

Just like Amazon Prime Day in July, the Prime Big Deal Days sale will only be available for Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll need a subscription if you want to get a deal on a new TV during the two-day event.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, either – all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now, as it’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

The best TV deals to expect in the October Prime Day sale

If I were to hazard a guess, I can (almost) guarantee Amazon’s series of Fire TVs will be on sale this Prime Day. The company’s flagship Omni QLED TV usually sees discounts of up to 50 per cent every time there’s a sale at the retailer, while mid-range and entry-level TVs such as the Amazon Fire 2-Series and Fire TV 4-Series could also be reduced.

I’m also expecting to see discounts on LG’s C3 and B3 line-up, which are its best OLED TVs. They’re usually still fairly pricey, but any discount on one of the best tellies is a really good find. Amazon also typically reduces Samsung’s entry-level models, so, I’d watch out for deals on those, too.

Best TV deals to shop at Amazon right now

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by 31 per cent, you can save more than £200 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology, you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen, with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming, so, you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions, from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV: Was £1,599.99, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

I usually recommend shopping around for deals on TVs from 2023, but this £600 saving on the 2024 edition of LG’s B series set is too good to ignore. The 55in LG B4 offers a more responsive processor, a brighter display and a set of four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers with multiple consoles.

Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a £200 saving on this already cheap 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched in 2023, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

LG C4, 42in: Was £1,399.99, now £872, Amazon.co.uk

The LG C4 launched in 2024 and is the latest in this series of excellent OLED televisions. Brilliant colour, contrast and highlights paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-sync support make the C4 the best TV for movie fans and gamers alike. It’s a bargain at £872.

