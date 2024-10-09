Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The October Amazon Prime Day sale (or Big Deal Days, as it’s been dubbed) is the perfect opportunity to pick up a new vacuum cleaner for less, with huge savings to be had on both corded and cordless machines from top brands. Every year, I’m on the lookout to see what’s available from Shark, as I’ve tested and been impressed by several of the brand’s vacuum cleaners. I find them long-lasting, reliable and, most importantly, powerful, so, I can whip around the house without having to go over the same area twice.

Keeping a keen eye on the Prime Day discounts as they drop, I was pleased to see a vacuum cleaner I rated as the top pick in my round-up of best cordless vacuums (and continue to use in my home to this day) has been marked down in the sale by £60. It’s not the biggest saving I’ve ever seen on this model, but every little helps when you’re splurging on a pricey new appliance.

The Shark stratos comes with a five-year guarantee, for extra peace of mind. During testing, I found this model also had a longer battery life than its competitors, being able to run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, thanks to its dual battery pack.

I use my Shark stratos pet pro most days and have recommended it to friends and family. If you want to grab the vacuum cleaner for less, read on to discover why it’s worth snapping up in the Prime Day sale.

How I tested

I first put the the Shark stratos cordless vacuum cleaner through its paces when I tested several cordless models for my best cordless vacuum cleaners round-up. I used it for everything from picking up crumbs dropped by children at mealtimes to sucking up dog hair, while looking at its dirt-removal performance as well as its weight, manoeuvrability and overall design.

I got on with it so well, I kept it as my main vacuum cleaner, storing it under the stairs and using it for everything from clearing up after dinner to having a quick run-around in the playroom at the end of the day.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £370, Amazon.co.uk

I have a mix of carpet and hard floors in my Victorian terrace house, and I find the Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum works well on both surfaces. This clever appliance is constantly adjusting its own power levels to pick up the most mess. All I have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up. As a busy working mum who is often vacuum cleaning at the end of a long day, I appreciate that feature a lot, as I don’t want to make any decisions, even for something as small as a power setting.

I find that the anti-hair-wrap technology works as described and I’ve never once had to wrestle anything out of the brush that shouldn’t have been there. My favourite feature of the brush head is LED highlights, which are super bright, really illuminating under furniture and showing me where I need to steer.

As for the vacuum cleaner as a whole, I’m impressed by its dual battery pack, offering 120 minutes of runtime, which is revolutionary for cordless machines. I also like that you can attach an anti-odour pack, to make the floors smell as good as they look. Plus, the hose folds back on itself for compact, freestanding storage and charging, meaning I can store it under the stairs easily and still fit other items in the same cupboard.

The verdict: Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum

This vacuum makes it easier to keep my house clean, which is no mean feat when I have four children of my own and countless others over for playdates. The kids spend a lot of time running around outside, often bringing mud, grass and leaves back in from the garden. This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner works a dream on hard floors, just as well as it does on carpet. As the suction power is strong and the model is lightweight, I can whizz around with it quickly and I love that the LED lights enable me to check I’ve cleaned absolutely everything, as mess from the kids can end up everywhere.

