Best power tool deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

The IndyBest team is already gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2025. The retailer’s flagship sale sees lots of deals on a whole host of products, from kitchen appliances to power tools, and if it’s the latter you’re looking for, then you’ve come to the right place.

For the uninitiated, the Amazon Prime Day sale is a two-day event exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This means that you’ll need to sign up for a Prime subscription, though this is easy, and you can usually opt for a free 30-day trial to cover you just for the event.

Whether you need a lawnmower to get your garden in check, or a cordless drill to tackle the DIY, it could be well worth waiting for the sale to roll around before investing in a new power tool. If previous years are anything to go by, we could see deals on some of our top IndyBest tried and tested brands, including Black+Decker, Kärcher, Worx and Bosch.

Here, myself and the team will be compiling the best power tools deals throughout the event, but in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the sale, and some of the best deals that you can shop right now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

The actual dates of the sale are yet to be revealed, but the it’s set to return in July, as usual. Last year, the 48-hour sale ran from 16 to 17 July, and the year before that from 11 to 12 July. So, we could hazard a guess and say it might begin on Tuesday and end on Wednesday, running from midnight to midnight, either from 9 July or 16 July. Though this is all speculation at this point.

What power tool deals can we expect?

While I can’t see into the future, so can’t say what power tool deals will be up for grabs, we can still look at deals from previous years to get an idea of how good the sale could be. Last year, for instance, you could have saved £180 on a Karcher K7 premium smart control pressure washer (now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk). Amazon also slashed the price of a Bosch cordless grass trimmer by a respectable £30 (now £62.49, Amazon.co.uk). Meanwhile, you could have saved more than 40 per cent on a Ryobi cordless orbital sander (now £76.46, Amazon.co.uk).

Best power tool deals to shop now

Bosch cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, £67.97, Amazon.co.uk

Was £108.60, £67.97, Amazon.co.uk Worx WG743E.1 lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £229.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £229.49, Amazon.co.uk Black+Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £19.98, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk

Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, £67.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

If you're in the market for a cordless drill for small internal tasks, then this is the one for the job. “This drill performed well for all kinds of drilling applications but came into its own for overhead jobs, tight corners, and inside cupboards and drawers, with the LED making sure we had a well-lit working environment”, said our tester, Jon Axworthy in our review of the best cordless drills. Boasting “impressive power”, it also proved great for assembling flat packs. While this isn’t the least expensive it’s been, the drill has been reduced by nearly 40 per cent.

Worx WG743E.1 lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £229.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Worx )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best lawnmowers, the Worx WQ743E featured “good ergonomics and well-sized, easy-rolling wheels that give good traction even when going uphill”, noted our reviewer, Jon Axworthy, after taking it for a spin. He also appreciated the cut-to-edge function as it allowed him to get as close to the garden’s borders as possible. While its price tends to fluctuate between £340 and £250, with this deal, it’s 15 per cent off, bringing it down to a respectable price of £229.49.

Black+Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £19.98, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Black+Decker sander will smooth wood surfaces in small and tricky-to-reach spaces, as it features a compact, teardrop shape. It’s billed as being lightweight and comfortable when in use, keeping fatigue at bay, and comes complete with six sanding sheets. It’s 23 per cent off at the minute, though it’s worth bearing in mind that it has recently been a little bit cheaper that this.

Kärcher K2 pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £102.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Whether you’re looking to smarten up your garden patio or strip the mud from your favourite mountain bike, a pressure washer is the best way to remove all that grime. Kärcher is a firm favourite of our testers, with several models featuring in our best pressure washers review. This K2 edition is ideal for bikes, garden tools, patios and garden furniture. It comes with access to the Karcher home and garden app, giving you a whole host of tips, tricks and instructions so that you can get the most out of your purchase.

Now reduced to £102.99, it’s at one of its lower prices of the past year, though it’s worth keeping in mind that it has been cheaper. In May, for instance, it was reduced to £95.95.

