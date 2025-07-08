Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A decade ago, smart rings transformed the wellness world. They offer all the insights of a wrist-worn fitness tracker while sitting unobtrusively around your finger. Oura was the first brand to nail the smart ring formula, and though the brand now has many rivals, it continues to be the best option on the market.

That’s why a decent Amazon Prime Day discount – down from £349 to £295, Amazon.co.uk – on the latest Oura ring 4 should turn a few heads. However, that’s not the only discount. If, like me, you’re after something more affordable, the still impressive previous generation is now available for almost half this price (Was £199, now £165, Amazon.co.uk).

Both options offer very similar features, including detailed data on your sleep, activity levels and health factors such as stress. But with the Oura ring 4, you get a more premium package, with an entirely titanium build, an expanded range of sizes on offer, increased comfort and extra sensors for increased accuracy.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £295, Amazon.co.uk

The Oura ring 4 tops our roundup of the best smart rings, with senior tech critic, Alex Lee, finding it to be the most stylish, comfortable and feature-packed option money can buy.

“It has the best sleep tracking of any wearable, with a lot of science to back it up. There are new features rolling out all the time, and it’s the best activity tracker I’ve found in a smart ring so far,” he writes. It is more comfortable and durable than previous iterations of the Oura ring, and most importantly, it’s the most accurate, with more sensors than any previous generation.

This diminutive wearable is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with a 15 per cent discount taking the silver and black colourways from £349 to £295.

Oura ring 3: Was £249, now £165, Amazon.co.uk

However, if you want to save even more money, the significantly cheaper Oura ring 3 offers almost the same rich suite of features for less. It’s isn’t as comfortable as the Oura ring 4, but our tester, Kat Barber, found that “if you’re keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy”, then the Oura ring 3 “presents one of the easiest ways to do all this”.

