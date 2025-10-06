The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially underway, with some impressive discounts to be found on cutting-edge gadgets. If you’re ready to give your pearly whites some TLC, now is your best chance: I’ve found an unmissable £60 discount on the best electric toothbrush we’ve tested.

Oral B’s iO2 electric toothbrush has been designed to be tough on plaque while remaining gentle on gums, with an automatic gum pressure sensor that slows speed and shows a red light when you brush too hard.

While it’s without the bells and whistles of more expensive models, it uses the same magnetic drive and accepts the same high-quality iO brush heads as the rest of the range. The cleaning performance is effectively identical to that of an Oral-B brush costing hundreds of pounds more.

Plus, it’s super easy to get the most out of your two-minute brush with different intensity levels from extra-gentle, gentle, and daily clean, as well as a timer that alerts you every 30 seconds to change your brushing zone.

Electric toothbrushes are notorious for bouncing up and down in price, but this is a genuine deal that doesn't come around very often.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush The Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush is our tech critic Steve Hogarty’s top-rated electric toothbrush for its cleaning prowess. It boasts the same oscillating technology as the rest of the Oral-B premium toothbrush range, but for a fraction of the price. As Steve noted in his review, “I’m convinced the iO2 is not only the best-value brush in the iO lineup, but one of the most sensible electric toothbrushes you can spend your money on. Nobody needs an AI brushing coach or 101 polishing modes. This does all the simple things well.” There's no better time to buy it, thanks to a 60 per cent discount that reduces it to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. £100 £39 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

After more deals? We’ve found the best bargains this Amazon Prime Day live, from air fryers to AirPods