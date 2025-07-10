Ninja’s bestselling dual-drawer air fryer has a massive £94 discount for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers in the world, and the foodi dual zone is the model that truly cemented its reputation. As one of the first and most popular dual-drawer designs on the market, it solved a problem that had tormented air fryers since their inception: how to cook your main and your side at the same time, without one going cold.

The Ninja foodie dual zone is a perennial bestseller, and this Prime Day Amazon has cut the price from £218.99 down to just £124.99 – a massive 43 per cent saving and one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen this year.

If you’ve been patiently holding out for a big discount on an excellent dual-drawer air fryer, this is the one to get. Here’s why.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF300UK: Was £218.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

The genius of the Ninja foodie dual zone lies in its two independent cooking zones. This allows you to air fry your salmon in one drawer while roasting vegetables in the other, using completely different functions, temperatures, and times. The clever sync function ensures both drawers finish cooking at the exact same moment, so your entire meal is hot and ready to eat at once.

With six cooking functions – including air fry, max crisp, and roast – and a generous 7.6 litre capacity that can handle a 1.6kg chicken, it’s a versatile kitchen appliance for hungry families. Like all air fryers it’s also significantly faster and more energy-efficient than a conventional oven, and won’t make your kitchen unbearably hot during the heatwave. This model consistently tops bestseller lists for a reason, and at this price, it’s an absolute bargain.

