Ninja’s double stack air fryer has nearly £100 off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, which means there are hundreds of deals on the retailer’s site across beauty, tech, home appliances and more. Among the collection of bargains, we’ve spotted this stand-out deal on Ninja’s double stack XL air fryer, which currently has an impressive 13 per cent off, meaning it now comes in at less than £200.

Dual-drawer air fryers (we’ve reviewed the best ones here) double the capacity and therefore the convenience of everyone’s favourite time-saving kitchen gadget. But they have one obvious drawback: a massive countertop footprint. That’s where Ninja’s double stack air fryer comes in handy, as the brand has flipped the concept on its head, saving you precious space. The vertical design has been a huge hit since it launched, and right now, the XL model has been reduced to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Running for two days (from 7-8 October), Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is an opportunity to save on a huge range of big-ticket items, but also everyday essentials. If you’re looking to take advantage of the stellar savings on offer during the event, remember that you need to be an Amazon Prime member, as it’s a Prime-exclusive shopping event.

That said, it’s very easy to sign up and you can cancel at any time. There's also a 30-day free trial available if you don’t want to commit to the subscription. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s deal on the Ninja double stack XL air fryer this Prime Day.

Follow live: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers as they drop

Ninja double stack XL air fryer Perfect for feeding a crowd, the double stack XL has a huge 9.5l capacity, which is enough for up to eight portions. Instead of sitting side by side, its two drawers are stacked vertically, making its footprint 30 per cent slimmer than a traditional dual-drawer model. Each drawer also comes with a rack, giving you a grand total of four distinct cooking levels. With six cooking functions and clever ‘sync and match’ technology to ensure everything finishes at the same time, it’s a brilliant buy for large families or anyone wanting to reclaim their counter space. When home appliance expert Katie Gregory reviewed it, she was impressed, writing: “The fact that the Ninja double stack takes up less space than a traditional dual air fryer is a big plus point.” Kate made fries in the air fryer, but more surprisingly, peanut butter brownies, and was “delighted to tuck into a batch of deliciously spongy, fudgy brownies after minimal effort”. £269 £184 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Ninja double stack air fryer If your counter space is too limited for the XL – or you don't need to feed an army – the standard 7.6l double stack is also on offer. It boasts the same clever vertical design and four-level cooking capabilities as its XL sibling but in an even more compact body that’s ideal for smaller households. It still has enough capacity for up to six portions and features the same set of six versatile cooking functions. This Prime Day deal brings it under the £200 mark, making it a fantastic opportunity to snag Ninja’s space-saving air fryer for less. £229 £199 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a biannual sale exclusively for Prime members. The main sale takes place in summer, followed by a second sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October. Expect discounts across top brands such as Ninja, Eufy, Lenovo and Dyson, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling gadgets.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage

The Independent’s team of experts monitor prices on top-rated products throughout the year. We've covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we know exactly which deals are worth your attention. Steve Hogarty is a tech journalist with more than a decade of experience. He’s tested hundreds of products for IndyBest and covered plenty of sales events to bring you the deals that are worth your money.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale 2025 is running from Tuesday 7 October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw earlier this year, you’ll have just two days to shop the deals this October.

Want more bargains? Check out our main guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals