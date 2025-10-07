It’s hard to remember a time when air fryers didn’t grace our kitchen countertops. However, if you’ve yet to jump on the bandwagon or you’re looking to upgrade to a new model, now could be your chance to pick up a top-rated appliance for less, as Amazon has slashed the price of our favourite Ninja model in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Right now, the Ninja foodi dual-zone air fryer has an impressive 35 per cent off in the October Prime Day sale, saving you £85 and taking the model down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. The handy kitchen companion was dubbed the best Ninja air fryer overall in IndyBest’s guide to the brand’s wide range of models, so this is a deal worth knowing about.

Amazon Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here) kicked off today and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October, with offers on everything from Apple tech to heated airers and much more.

If you’ve been wondering whether to invest in an air fryer, now is the perfect time to add one to your online shopping basket. Read on to find out more about the Ninja model and Amazon’s Prime Day deal.

Ninja foodi 9.5l dual zone air fryer, AF400UK Out of all the Ninja air fryers our reviewer, Caroline Preece, tested, this model’s “impressive 2,470W of cooking power truly sets it apart”. Compared with results produced by some other air fryers on test, this dual zone design produced delicious food time and again. “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully,” Caroline noted in her review. The gadget has six settings – roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate – and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time. Caroline noted that you can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time. The parts are dishwasher-safe and the air fryer was awarded top marks (five out of five), so it’s well worth taking advantage of this £85 saving in the Amazon Prime Day sale. £239 £154 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

