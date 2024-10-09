My favourite Maybelline mascara is less than half-price for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Long fluttering lashes are the cherry on top of any make-up look and the Maybelline sky high mascara – which had a big viral moment on TikTok – is the ultimate for natural yet impressive-looking lashes.

This mascara has taken pride of place as my everyday mascara ever since I first tried it, which is why I’m running to the checkout at Amazon, where it’s currently on sale for less than half its usual price.

Follow live: Amazon Prime Day live updates

Reduced as part of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, where you’ll also find impressive discounts on electric toothbrushes, Apple tech, home appliances, headphones and more, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

If you’re in need of a new everyday mascara, then read on to see why you should take advantage of more than 50 per cent off this affordable hero in the Amazon Prime Day sale. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event is coming to a close at 11:59pm tonight.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of my favourite innovations in the make-up world is the glow-up that mascara wands have had. Over the years, they’ve developed from thick bristles that simply aren’t as effective at separating lashes to spiky, plastic heads that easily glide through, distributing product evenly and sparingly. Maybelline’s sky high mascara has one such wand and I instantly fell in love with it.

Its uniquely designed brush is long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles, which make it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. In my in-depth review of the mascara, I also rave about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which I have found “help comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”.

The mascara itself isn’t flakey meaning it doesn’t drop throughout the day and feels lightweight on lashes. I also find that when I swipe the product on, my lashes, which are relatively short and stubborn, look significantly longer and separated. If you’re all about volume, then this mascara may not be for you, but if length is your game then there are few better products out there. It is buildable, and you can take your lashes from incredibly natural to dramatic without the product feeling crusty or dry.

I love this mascara and will definitely be taking advantage of this huge saving on Amazon today, and I’d highly recommend doing the same if you’re looking to say hello to long lashes. Thank me later.

Looking for more discounts? Check out our guide to the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024