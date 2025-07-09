The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
My holy-grail drugstore mascara is now even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day
I’m making sure to stock up on this hero beauty buy while it’s reduced
Long fluttering lashes are the cherry on top of any make-up look and Maybelline’s sky high mascara – which had a big viral moment on TikTok a few years ago – is the ultimate for natural yet impressive-looking lashes.
This mascara has taken pride of place as my everyday mascara ever since I first tried it, thanks to its lash-lengthening and volumising powers. The formula feels lightweight and doesn’t clump, and the wand manages to catch every one of my lashes. And best of all, I've never experienced any fallout.
Having worked my way through many a tube of this mascara, I'm constantly on the hunt for a deal on it – and I'm pleased to say that I've just spotted that it's currently reduced at Amazon to £5.99 thanks to Prime Day.
It's safe to say I'm running to the checkout to get my hands on it. Keep reading for why I think you should do the same.
Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk
One of my favourite innovations in the make-up world is the glow-up that mascara wands have had. Over the years, they’ve developed from thick bristles that simply aren’t as effective at separating lashes to spiky, plastic heads that easily glide through, distributing product evenly and sparingly. Maybelline’s sky high mascara has one such wand, and I instantly fell in love with it.
Its uniquely designed brush is long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles, which make it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. In my in-depth review of the mascara, I also rave about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which I have found “help comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”.
The mascara itself isn’t flaky, meaning it doesn’t drop throughout the day and feels lightweight on lashes. I also find that when I swipe the product on my lashes, which are relatively short and stubborn, they look significantly longer and separated. If you’re all about volume, then this mascara may not be for you, but if length is your game, then there are few better products out there. It is buildable, and you can take your lashes from incredibly natural to dramatic without the product feeling crusty or dry.
I love this mascara and will definitely be taking advantage of this saving on Amazon today. I’d highly recommend doing the same if you’re looking to say hello to long lashes. Thank me later.