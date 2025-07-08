Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While nothing can match the feeling of a spined book in your hands, Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite comes close. The retailer’s latest ereader is lightweight with a higher resolution and e-ink that’s easy on the eyes.

The battery life is just as impressive (it’s measured in weeks and months rather than mere hours) while functions like searching for keywords and a built-in light for using in the dark elevate your reading experience.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

But, as any bookworm will know, they don’t come cheap – until Prime Day that is. For its 2025 event, Amazon has slashed the price of the flagship Kindle by more than 20 per cent, bringing the price down to less than £125.

To save me lugging around books on the commute and stuffing tomes in my hand luggage, I’m investing in a Kindle for on-the-go reading. Here’s the deal I’m snapping up in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Considered the best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the Kindle paperwhite for being “really exceptional”. A big upgrade on the original ereaders for only a modest price increase, the screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the (now discontinued) Kindle oasis.

“The design is elegant, with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame)” Phelan added. “The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness.” Plus, it’s waterproof, with the Kindle able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.

“The paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader,” he continued. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

So, if like me you’ve been thinking about investing in one, now’s the time to buy, with Amazon reducing the Kindle paperwhite to its lowest ever price this Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

Shop for more Prime Day savings with our hand-picked best Apple deals, best Ninja deals, best air fryer deals and more