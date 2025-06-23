Best household essentials deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is back from 8 July, with savings on thousands of household essentials. Whether you’re looking for laundry detergent, bathroom must-haves or cleaning essentials, the online giant has slashed the price of your weekly staples.

As well as cleaning essentials, you can expect impressive deals on the likes of Apple, Dyson, Oral-B and CeraVe, with discounts across beauty, tech and more.

However, it can be tricky to navigate all of the deals during the sale. Fear not – our experts are on hand to help you find the best deals.

Having covered the shopping event since it first launched, we can easily spot a good deal from a bad one, so keep reading for our expert round-up of the best deals on household essentials.

Best early Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals:

Vanish gold fabric stain remover oxi action powder: Was £18, now £8.10, Amazon.co.uk

Was £18, now £8.10, Amazon.co.uk Fairy non bio platinum pods 120 pack: Was £36, now £31.98, Amazon.co.uk

Was £36, now £31.98, Amazon.co.uk Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set: Was £39.99, now £24.66, Amazon.co.uk

Was £39.99, now £24.66, Amazon.co.uk Andrex ultimate quilts toilet paper 24 pack: Was £14.75, now £12.34, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.75, now £12.34, Amazon.co.uk WaterWipes plastic-free original baby wipes: Was £28.50, now £23.08, Amazon.co.uk

Was £28.50, now £23.08, Amazon.co.uk Ultrasun extreme SPF50+ lotion 400ml: Was £54, now £42.95, Amazon.co.uk

Vanish gold fabric stain remover oxi action powder: Was £18, now £8.10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Vanish is known for its stain-removing power, and when we put its oxi action whitener to the test, we were impressed with its ability to lift collar grime and food stains. This version doesn’t include a whitener, but is perfect for shifting stains from darks and coloured clothing. With 55 per cent off, you won’t find a cheaper deal on the 1.4kg pack elsewhere – even at the supermarket.

The stain remover is also part of Amazon’s ‘You Buy. We Donate’ campaign. For every two purchases of selected everyday essentials, Amazon will donate a third item to the Multibank charity, who distribute hygiene and household essentials to families in need across the UK.

Fairy non bio platinum pods 120 pack: Was £36, now £31.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Buying everyday essentials, such as laundry detergent, in bulk can often help you save. This 2-pack of Fairy non bio pods beats supermarket prices at the moment, so if you’re nearing the end of your detergent, now is a good time to stock up. We named the liquid gel formula our best laundry detergent for sensitive skin, with our reviewer, Zoe, praising its cleaning power. “From everyday wear to tougher stains such as food spills and mud on kids’ clothes, it left everything looking fresh and spotless,” she said.

Vileda turbo microfibre mop and bucket set: Was £39.99, now £24.66, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best floor mops, Vileda’s Turbo microfibre mop and bucket set is ideal for all types of flooring, with our reviewer praising its built-in pedal which “leaves the right amount of water on the mop to clean the floors without leaving them soaking wet”.

It has a 38 per cent reduction, plus you can save money in the long run with its machine-washable microfibre head that removes more than 99 per cent of bacteria with water alone. This also makes it a great option if you prefer to avoid using chemical cleaning products in your home.

Andrex ultimate quilts toilet paper 24 pack: Was £14.75, now £12.34, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Toilet paper always runs out when you need it most. If you’re running low, you can replenish your supply with this deal on Andrex’s ultimate quilts loo roll. The 16 per cent reduction is a small but decent saving, and beats current supermarket prices.

( Amazon )

These baby wipes are made of 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract, so there’ll be no mysterious chemicals on your baby’s sensitive skin. We all know going through a pack of wipes a day becomes the norm with little ones around, but you can stock up on more than 700 wipes now for less than £25 from Amazon.

Ultrasun extreme SPF50+ lotion: Was £54, now £42.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This huge 400ml bottle of SPF50+ lotion will see you through days out and family holidays this summer, and it’s now reduced by 20 per cent. We put the Ultrasun range to the test in our test of the best sunscreen for kids. Our tester praised its lightweight formula that “spreads on easily and sinks in almost immediately, leaving no stickiness on the skin”.

Dylon black & dark detergent: Was £10, now £8.33, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Get 17 per cent off this XL pack of Dylon’s black & dark detergent, which not only helps to stop your dark clothing from fading quite as quickly, but also revitalises existing items in just a few washes. The colour and sport detergents are also discounted at the moment too, if you find that you wash these more often.

Duracell optimum AAA batteries (12 pack): Was £13.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now is the perfect time to stock up on batteries with lots of savings to be had, depending on the size that you need. There’s currently 26 per cent off Duracell’s bestselling Optimum AAA batteries, so you won’t need to worry about running out anytime soon with this pack.

Ariel platinum pods 120 pack: Was £36, now £28.80, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can currently get 20 per cent off this jumbo pack of laundry pods, designed to tackle set-in stains. If you’ve had enough last-minute supermarket runs to stock up on laundry supplies, you can set up a regular delivery of the pods through Amazon’s subscribe and save service. This gives you a discount when you register, but remember to check every so often if you can get a better deal by switching brands.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

The next Prime Day sale is set to take place from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. This is the first time Amazon has run a four-day sale, so there’ll be plenty of time to shop deals on household essentials.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive sale for its Prime members. It usually runs twice a year, once in the summer and again in the autumn before Black Friday sales begin. You can expect to find deals on beauty, laptops, kitchen appliances and everyday household essentials.

Prime Day discounts are only available to Prime members. A membership typically costs £8.99 per month or £95 for the year, and if you’re 18 to 22 years old, you can claim a 50 per cent discount. If you’re yet to sign up for Prime, you can register for a 30-day free trial just before the sale starts. This gives you full access to all the Prime Day offers, and you can cancel for free before the membership fee kicks in.

Find out when the Prime Day sale kicks off, plus the best early deals on electric toothbrushes and laptops