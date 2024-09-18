Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



With the colder months approaching, a heated airer for drying clothes indoors might have risen to the top of your wishlist. Luckily, Amazon has just confirmed another Prime Big Deal Days sale in October, withless than three weeks to go until it kicks off.

Returning for its third year, the annual autumn event will see discounts on a bunch of home appliances (think Ninja air fryers and Shark cordless vacuums). When it comes to heated airers, brands such as DrySoon and Black+Decker are likely to be heavily discounted.

Your warm-up to Black Friday, there’s set to be equally stellar savings on everything from beauty and tech to dehumidifiers and Amazon’s own devices (see Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire TV sticks and more).

But back to heated airers. A cheaper alternative to using a tumble dryer, the devices cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run. Not only do they help clothes dry faster, they also have the potential to reduce your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run).

From the deals to expect to confirmed dates, here’s everything you need to know about heated airer Prime Day deals.

Read more: Best Prime Day 2024 home appliance deals to expect

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale).

Held in October, the annual event tends to feature deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own-brand tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

You’ve got less than three weeks to wait until the sale kicks off, with Amazon confirming it will start on 8 October 2024 and conclude at 11.59pm on 9 October. This means you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deal Days sale.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days heated airer deals can we expect?

The October event is your best chance before Black Friday to save on heated airers, with deals on the likes of DrySoon, Black+Decker, Beldray and Easylife. If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect discounts of up to 50 per cent on these appliances.

What were the best heated airer deals last year?

Giving us a taster of what’s to come, last year you could save £45 on Black+Decker’s three-tier heated clothes airer (was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk) as well as £50 on Easylife’s heated airer with a timer. There were also deals on Beldray, DrySoon and Status models in time for the colder weather.

Best heated airer deals to shop now

If you can’t wait for the Prime Big Deal Days sale to start, we’ve rounded up some heater airer offers to shop right now.

Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers, Black+Decker’s model boasts a three-tiered design that can handle a full washing machine load of clothes. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple,” our tester said. Our reviewer also noted this model is quick to heat up and lightweight to manoeuvre around your home. Now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the price, in time for winter.

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £109.99, now £87.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dry:Soon )

This DrySoon model receieved a glowing review in our round-up of the best heated airers. “Setup wise, it couldn’t be simpler, which is great if you’re lacking in the DIY skills department,” our tester said, adding: “It truly is compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful.” There’s space for 12 items on hangers, while you can dry a mix of items, including smalls, as you can buy sock hangers or underwear hangers, too. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the pod.

