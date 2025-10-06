Eufy’s robot vacuum has huge £200 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially underway with some impressive discounts on cutting-edge home appliances. If you’re ready to outsource your floor-cleaning duties to a robot, now is your best chance: I’ve found an unmissable £200 discount on the best robot vacuum I’ve tested.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni isn’t just a vacuum either. It mops too, and better still, it takes care of cleaning its own grubby mopping pads after each use. The all-in-one docking station is a small marvel of engineering, automatically emptying the robot’s dustbin, washing its spinning mop pads with fresh water, drying them with warm air to prevent mildew, and refilling the robot’s onboard water tank. It’s the kind of futuristic, hands-off convenience promised to us by the wildest of 1960s science fiction.

But Steve, surely such an incredible machine must cost one million pounds? Well no. Usually retailing for £729, Amazon has slashed the price of the Eufy X10 Pro Omni to just £529 for the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Now’s your chance to snag our top-rated robot vacuum for a fraction of its usual cost.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum cleaner The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is my top-rated robot vacuum for one simple reason: it delivers a truly hands-off cleaning experience without cutting corners on performance. The powerful suction handles dust and pet hair with ease, while the dual spinning mop pads don’t just wipe the floor, they actively scrub it to attack dry stains. As our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, noted in his Eufy X10 Pro Omni review: “It excels at mopping, boasting a generous water tank that requires infrequent refills. From washing and drying the mops to emptying the bin bag, its automated, hands-off approach makes it really convenient. Plus, its customisable vacuum settings mean it is boffin-level smart. While the app initially bewildered me, I now can’t help but sing the X10’s praises.” £729 £529 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

As an IndyBest expert shopper and tech reporter with more than a decade of experience reviewing gadgets, I like to think I can spot a decent bargain during the deluge of deals each Prime Day. Whether it’s home tech or beauty essentials, IndyBest reviewers are experts in their fields. Our picks of the best discounts are based on thorough testing and honest reviews, and we’ll only recommend products we know you’ll love.