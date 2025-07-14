Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Eufy’s robot vacuum is still £100 off at Amazon – days after Prime Day ends

This is in a league above standard robot vacuum cleaners

Steve Hogarty
Tech critic
Thursday 10 July 2025 12:43 EDT
The Eufy Omni C20 can avoid obstacles and refills its own tanks, all without you having to life a finger
The Eufy Omni C20 can avoid obstacles and refills its own tanks, all without you having to life a finger (The Independent)

Capable of emptying itself and refilling its own tanks, the Eufy omni C20 is in a league above standard robot vacuum cleaners.

With the Eufy omni C20, you get a multi-use tool – a hands-off robot vacuum and mop hybrid. The all-in-one docking station not only sucks the collected debris out of the robot’s dustbin, but tops up its cleaning fluid while automatically washing and drying the mopping pads after every clean.

Ordinarily, the Eufy omni C20 will set you back a hefty £599, but it was slashed to just £379 for Prime Day, making for one of the best robot vacuum deals we saw in the sale. The price has since risen, but you still get a huge £100 off, so it’s still worth considering for an excellent robot.

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum and mop: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Eufy)

If you want a truly hands-off cleaning experience, the Eufy omni C20 is a fantastic choice at this price. Its all-in-one station not only empties the dustbin but also washes and dries the mopping pads, while its ultra-slim body allows it to get under furniture with ease.

With powerful suction for tackling pet hair, spinning mops that scrub away tough stains, plus a clever comb to detangle the roller brush, it’s packed with features usually found on much pricier models. For example, it’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the iRobot Roomba j7+ (£1067.27, Amazon.co.uk). This £100 discount makes it an absolute steal.

While we’re yet to review this exact Eufy mode, the more advanced Eufy X10 pro (was £799, now £549, Amazon.co.uk) was put through its paces. It’s a bit pricier than the Omni C20, but it’s also still reduced for Prime Day.

Buy now

