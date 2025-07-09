Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The dream of putting your feet up while a robot vacuum takes care of the chores is an enticing one, but the reality often involves a fair bit of babysitting, like emptying dustbins and filling up water tanks. The Eufy Omni C20 is in the league above. Capable of emptying itself and refilling its own tanks, the robovac is now cheaper than ever in the Prime Day sale.

While this exact model doesn’t feature in my review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, its bigger brother does. The more advanced Eufy X10 pro (was £799, now £549, Amazon.co.uk) is pricier than the Omni C20, but it’s also reduced for Prime Day.

The Eufy omni C20 is a hands-off robot vacuum and mop hybrid. The all-in-one docking station not only sucks the collected debris out of the robot’s dustbin, but tops up its cleaning fluid while automatically washing and drying the mopping pads after every clean. It takes care of the grubby work, so you can kick back.

Self-emptying robot vacuums usually come with a premium price tag. Ordinarily setting you back a hefty £599, the Eufy omni C20 has been slashed to just £379 for Prime Day, making it one of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve seen in the sale.

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum and mop: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

If you want a truly hands-off cleaning experience, the Eufy Omni C20 is a fantastic choice at this price. Its all-in-one station not only empties the dustbin but also washes and dries the mopping pads, while its ultra-slim body allows it to get under furniture with ease.

With powerful suction for tackling pet hair, spinning mops that scrub away tough stains, plus a clever comb to detangle the roller brush, it’s packed with features usually found on much pricier models. This £220 Prime Day discount makes it an absolute steal.

