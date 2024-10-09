Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Elemis pro-collagen range as a whole has a diverse fanbase, ranging from Molly-Mae Hague to Catherine Zeta-Jones, while this – the pro-collagen marine cream (was £95, now £72.20, Amazon.co.uk) – is said to be actor Kate Hudson’s pick of skincare potions. Today, for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, it’s reduced by £22.80 and I’m snapping it up ASAP before the bell tolls on the end of another Prime member bonanza.

The cream is packed full of botanicals, including brightening mimosa tree extract and a type of firming fresh water algae called chlorella, and features padina pavonica – a salt water brown alga – as its key ingredient. The latter addition works to boost the skin’s elasticity for a more plump and age-defying finish on the skin.

Aside from these beauty buzzwords, more simply, the cream includes nourishing shea butter (a hero for dry skin), soothing rose extract and hydrating, moisture-attracting glycerin. Ultimately, it’s an all-round skin saviour, particularly as the cold weather draws in – keep reading to discover more and shop now.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £95, now £72.20, Amazon.co.uk

After getting my hands on the cream earlier this month, I found the formula to be thick without weighing the skin down and I was surprised at how non-greasy it was on the skin, despite the inclusion of shea butter and jojoba seed oil within the formula.

While it is fragranced – and perhaps not suitable for sensitive skin types, as such – the scent was subtle: sweet with a hint of rose. On the whole, the cream hydrated and soothed dryness, rejuvenated tired, dull areas, and left my skin looking and feeling velvety.

Is it expensive? Yes, of course, but it was a delight to use and, if you’re wary of retinol, retinals and stronger vitamin A ingredients like tretinoin, Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream will serve as an ample anti-ageing alternative without the risk of irritation. With this rare £20+ off today, I’m officially jumping aboard the pro-collagen bandwagon. All aboard.

