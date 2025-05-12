Best electric toothbrush deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner, and if you're looking to upgrade your oral care routine, this year's event promises to deliver a huge range of electric toothbrush deals. Scheduled for mid-July, Prime Day is renowned for offering significant discounts across tech, beauty, home and more, and electric toothbrushes are no exception.

In previous years, we've seen top-rated models from brands such as Oral-B and Philips Sonicare slashed by up to 60 per cent. We’ve noticed that popular electric toothbrushes can bounce up and down in price, particularly before big sales events such as Prime Day, so we’ll make sure to tell you if you’re truly getting a good deal.

Whether you're after smart features like AI brushing feedback, pressure sensors, or simply a reliable brush that leaves your teeth feeling professionally cleaned, there's likely to be a deal that suits your needs and budget.

As always, these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so ensure your membership is active ahead of the sale. Stay tuned to IndyBest for our curated selection of the top electric toothbrush deals this Prime Day, helping you achieve that sparkling smile for less.

If you can’t quite wait that long to achieve your dream smile, we’ve rounded up some of the best electric toothbrush deals you can shop right now – and they’ve all been tried and tested by our experts.

Best electric toothbrush deals

Philips Sonicare 7100: Was £349.99, now £164.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £164.99, Amazon.co.uk Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart: Was £399.99, now £228.39, Amazon.co.uk

Was £399.99, now £228.39, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B iO9: Was £500, now £220.71, Amazon.co.uk

Was £500, now £220.71, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B iO6: Was £330, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will return in July, although the exact dates are still under wraps. In 2024, the event ran from 16 to 17 July, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar mid-July window this year. Expect big savings on high-tech items, including electric toothbrushes such as the Oral-B iO6 and Philips Sonicare 7100, which were heavily discounted in previous sales.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive mega sale for its Prime members, typically running for 48 hours. It usually happens twice a year – once in the summer and again in the autumn. During the event, shoppers can find huge discounts on major brands, including top-rated tried and tested electric toothbrushes.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop electric toothbrush deals?

Yes – access to Prime Day discounts is limited to Amazon Prime members. A membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, though students and young adults (ages 18–22) can claim a 50 per cent discount. Perks go beyond the sale and include speedy delivery, Prime Video, and access to exclusive deals.

If you’re not already a member, you can still take part by signing up for a 30-day free trial. This gives you full access to Prime Day offers – including any price drops on premium toothbrushes – with the option to cancel before being charged. Just note: the free trial only works if you haven’t used it before.

Philips Sonicare 7100: Was £349.99, now £164.99, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

Our tech critic Steve praised the Philips Sonicare 7100, in his review of the best electric toothbrushes, as a solid mid-range option that offers “seriously powerful” sonic cleaning at a much more affordable price point, made even better with an additional 53 per cent off from Amazon. Hold tight if you notice it creeping back up in price, as it’s likely to drop again.

While it lacks some of the high-end features of the 9900 Prestige model, it uses the same 62,000 vibrations-per-minute technology, delivering “genuinely dentist-fresh results.” Steve also preferred the Sonicare’s “small oval brush head and thin neck,” which made reaching back teeth easier than other bulkier brushes.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart: Was £399.99, now £228.39, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

In his review, Steve found the Diamondclean smart to be a premium electric toothbrush that combines sleek design with smart features. The standout detail is its “special charging glass,” which doubles as both a wireless charger and a regular rinsing cup: “a genuinely clever solution” for those mindful of bathroom aesthetics, even if not hugely practical.

The toothbrush itself is praised for its elegant look and long-lasting battery (lasting a week between charges). Plus, now you can grab one of your own with a 43 per cent discount.

Oral-B iO9: Was £500, now £220.71, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

The Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush was picked in our review as the best for orthodontics, and praised as a premium option that “packs a punch” with its smart design and powerful clean. Sitting just below the flagship iO10, the iO9 still offers “a similar suite of premium features,” according to our tester including seven cleaning modes shown via intuitive LED graphics. It’s rare that you’ll need to pay full price for the iO9, as it’s often reduced at Amazon.

Its oscillating action is noted to be “more effective than a sonic brush for cleaning around orthodontics,” making it ideal for those with implants or braces.

Oral-B iO6: Was £330, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

( Oral-B )

The Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush is described by Steve in his review as hitting “a sweet spot between price and performance”. And with more than 45 per cent off at Amazon, it’s now even better value. We’ve seen it drop even further to £130, so it could be worth keeping an eye on its price if you’re not in a hurry to buy.

Steve highlights its great digital display, the cheapest in the range to include one, making it “easier to see at a glance which of the five brushing modes you’re currently using, as well as things such as battery life and when it’s time to replace the brush head.” While it doesn’t include all the bells and whistles of the iO9, such as the magnetic charger and travel case, the essentials are all here, making the iO6 “a marginally more budget-friendly” but capable choice.

