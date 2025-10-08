If you’ve been eyeing the Dyson Airwrap, today is your last chance to snap it up at a serious discount – Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale ends tonight, and it’s offering a rare £100 off this coveted hair tool.

Since Dyson debuted the Supersonic in 2016, the brand has become a major force in the beauty world. But it’s the airwrap (we have rounded up the best alternatives here) that has truly stolen the spotlight, transforming hair styling by drying and shaping simultaneously. Engineered for salon-quality results at home, it features a long barrel for effortless curls, a coanda smoothing dryer to tame flyaways, and a round volumising brush for that signature bouncy blow-dry.

This premium tool usually comes with a steep price tag, but Amazon’s October sale is knocking £100 off the latest Dyson airwrap i.d (reviewed here) – making now the perfect (and final) time to buy.

If the airwrap is on your wishlist, here's everything you need to know about Amazon's deal on the Dyson must-have this Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here).