Rare £100 saving on Dyson airwrap in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale
Don’t miss a rare saving on the beauty world’s most coveted hair tool
With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale here, there’s one hair tool that’s high on people’s wishlists: the Dyson airwrap. From the high-tech multi-styler to the futuristic supersonic hair dryer, the two-day sale is your chance to save on the brand’s premium products.
Since launching the supersonic in 2016, Dyson has been a behemoth of the beauty world – but it’s the airwrap that’s most coveted. First debuted in 2018, it changed the hair game thanks to its ability to dry and style simultaneously.
The marker of any cult product, the airwrap has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, but you can’t beat the original. Helping you achieve a salon-grade hair-do at home, the tool is complete with a long barrel for curls, a coanda smoothing dryer for taming flyaways and a round volumising brush for a bouncy blow dry.
If the price of the tool has put you off investing in the past, Amazon’s October sale has treated us to a rare £100 saving on the brand-new Dyson airwrap i.d.
As well as beauty favourites, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is your chance to save across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more – the IndyBest team of shopping experts are handpicking the best deals throughout the two-day event.
If it’s an airwrap you’re after, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s deal on the Dyson airwrap i.d multistyler this Prime Day.
Dyson airwrap i.d multi styler
Discounted in this rare deal, Dyson’s airwrap id styler boasts six attachments and a sleek faux leather case. Last year, the brand levelled up the technology of the airwrap by launching the i.d. version. Just like its predecessors, the new tool focuses on hair and scalp health but with the added benefit of app connectivity. Using Bluetooth, it removes all the guesswork from hair styling. Based on your hair type, length and skill level, the MyDyson app will guide you through the styling steps, with the hair tool adjusting heat and airflow according to your locks.
After testing the device for an in-depth review, beauty expert Elena Chabo praised the tool’s “speedy and effective” performance, describing how it took her hair from wet to voluminous and curly with ease.
By programming your hair profile on the MyDyson app (you will have to answer a series of questions, including details of your hair type, length and skill level), it’ll suggest a personalised styling routine for you. Plus, there are new attachments, including a conical barrel (the 30mm body tapers to a 20mm diameter tip) for more defined curls, a wave+curl diffuser and a blade concentrator attachment.
All in all, our tester found that the airwrap id excelled in its field and, with £100 off, now is a great time to snap one up for yourself for less.