If you’re looking to invest in an electric heater to fend off the autumnal chill and keep you toasty in winter, I’ve just tracked down a brilliant deal on The Independent’s tried and tested top pick.

Right now, you can save nearly 50 per cent on the Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater (was £119, now £64, Amazon.co.uk), which took the top spot in our review of best electric heaters. The model was praised because it “does everything you need it to do: it heats up quickly, holds the heat and purifies the air”.

The discount happens to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which sees savings on everything from Apple products,electric toothbrushes and laptops to beauty and more. While it’s not technically a Prime Day deal, it’s been reduced to its lowest-ever price, so now’s the time to make sure you’re staying toasty this winter.

Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater In a review of the best electric heaters, this model from Dreamland won the top spot. This was, in part, because of its multifunctionality. Not only does it feature a built-in air purifier, it also has a cooling function, so it’ll serve you well not just in the cold, but year-round. “Perhaps the feature that impressed me the most was the built-in ioniser, which purifies the air as it heats”, said our reviewer, Rachael Penn. “This means that it can reduce dust, pollen and other particles in the air, making it ideal for those with allergies.” It also delivers on heating capability. There’s a rapid heating function, which “works incredibly well, blasting out hot air in seconds”, Rachael said. “It has a programmable timer for one, three and nine hours. It needs to have a time limit set, so you can’t just leave it running indefinitely, which some might find frustrating, but it’s actually a very good safety feature.” What’s more, it’s very quiet. “It was barely audible even on the highest fan setting, so it’s definitely one you could have on whilst you’re trying to relax or even sleep”, noted Rachael. The discount sees the heater reduced to its lowest-ever price, so there’s never been a better time to invest in an appliance that will keep you toasty. £119 £64 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

