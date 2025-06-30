Best Ninja deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is fast approaching, with big savings expected across a range of different brands, including one of our favourites for kitchen appliances, Ninja.

You may have been looking to invest in one of its famous air fryers, or had your eye on its viral Ninja creami and slushi dessert tools during the heatwave. On top of that, the brand makes unexciting but exceptional blenders and slow cookers. It’s not just appliances, either; the brand also makes knives, bakeware, and pan sets.

But if you’ve shopped for Ninja products before, you’ll know that they can be expensive. That’s why Prime Day can be an excellent time to bag a bargain. So, to save you sifting through the offers, we’ve rounded up all the best Ninja deals, with some early offers already catching our eye. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as and when new deals are added to help you make the most of the four-day sale.

When will Ninja Prime Day deals start in 2025?

It has been confirmed that this year’s Prime Day deals will start on Tuesday 8 July and finish up at midnight on Friday 11 July. This means you’ll have four full days to shop the best Ninja deals.

Given how popular its products are, Ninja deals typically go live as soon as Prime Day begins, often just after midnight on the first day of the sale. So, don’t forget to set your alarms if you’ve been waiting for prices to drop on a specific item or items.

It’s also worth remembering that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime subscribers only. If you’re not already signed up, an Amazon Prime membership costs either £8.99 per month or £95 if you choose to sign up for an annual subscription. Alternatively, if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months or have yet to join Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the savings next month.

Best early Amazon Prime Day Ninja deals

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £185, Amazon.co.uk Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £218.99, now £169.66, Amazon.co.uk

Was £218.99, now £169.66, Amazon.co.uk Ninja creami deluxe ice cream maker: Was £249.99, now £198.50, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £198.50, Amazon.co.uk Ninja Slushi frozen drinks maker: Was £349.99, £339.47, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, £339.47, Amazon.co.uk Ninja zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set: Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk Ninja staysharp 6-piece stainless steel knife set: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja Woodfire electric outdoor oven: Was £349.99, now £328, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £328, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi cooker: Was £229.99, now £108.97, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja has plenty of impressive air fryers to choose from, but if you’re short on countertop space and don’t want another appliance taking up room, the double stack XL is an excellent choice. Flipping the typical dual drawer air fryer on its head, quite literally, to make the most of the vertical space in your kitchen, this slimline design was a big hit with our reviewer.

They praised its “sync function, which lets you cook two different things at different temperatures and durations”, as well as its size that’s “slimmer than some single-drawer air fryers”.

As you’ll find over the course of Prime Day, other retailers such as John Lewis and Argos will be price-matching many of Amazon’s deals, so it’s always worthwhile checking. Especially if they throw in extra perks such as longer warranties or free delivery.

Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £218.99, now £169.66, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This huge dual air fryer has been a go-to for years. It has a huge 7.6L capacity and it’s exceptionally fast, especially when making frozen chips. This version lacks the probe thermometer in the model we tested, but it’s otherwise near-identical. Our tester called this air fryer an “indispensable kitchen companion”, and there’s now a 23 per cent discount.

Ninja creami deluxe ice cream maker: Was £249.99, now £198.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

With the recent bout of warm weather, we have a feeling that many of us will have been craving ice cream and frozen desserts to help cool us down. So, really there’s no better time to invest in one of the best ice cream makers. And the Ninja creami deluxe is a true standout.

While we tested the original Ninja creami, this updated deluxe version has a number of additional functions, giving you the options to make frozen drinks, slushies, frappés and frozen yoghurt with ease. It also comes with larger tubs than its predecessor.

Ninja Slushi frozen drinks maker: Was £349.99, £339.47, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

This deal isn’t anything to write home about – it’s a paltry 3 per cent off – but it’s the cheapest you’ll find the Ninja Slushi right now. After trying it on 6 different drinks, our tester found that it made a “perfect” Coca-Cola slushie, and with a little trial and error, a “textbook” frozen margarita.

Ninja zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set: Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If your pots and pans have seen better days or are a bit of a mismatched mess in your kitchen drawers, there’s currently a massive £100 off Ninja’s bestselling zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set. Consisting of two frying pans, a milk pan, as well as two saucepans with glass lids, it’s a great starter kit to help you whip up some of your favourite dishes and meals.

Ninja says its pans are safe to use alongside metal utensils and heat-proof up to 350°C, so you don’t need to worry about them chipping or scratching as you use them.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of Ninja’s latest innovations is also on sale. An air fryer with a difference, the crispi makes use of glass bowls instead of traditional drawers to allow you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. These also double up as storage containers as and when you need them. Given that it only launched in the UK a couple of months ago, the 31 per cent discount is a brilliant one.

In his review of the Ninja crispi, our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, praised how “utterly versatile” it is and “since you can see everything through the glass, there’s never any second-guessing as to when your food is crisped to perfection”. According to Alex, “this could really be the future of air frying”. So, why not take advantage of the sale to try it out for yourself.

Ninja staysharp 6-piece knife set: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Shopping for the best kitchen knife sets? Ninja’s staysharp knife block took the title of best set with a sharpener, with it getting high praise from our tester. As well as five kitchen knives, this set also comes with a pair of scissors.

The integrated sharpener “means you’ll always have super-sharp knives with little effort”, according to our reviewer. Ninja says they should last you at least 10 years if you sharpen them regularly. Our consumer editor, Sabrina, has had the set for just over two years, and with regular sharpening, they work just as well as the day she started using them.

Ninja Woodfire electric outdoor oven: Was £349.99, now £328, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

Again, like the Slushi above, this is a small discount, and it’s likely to drop further over Prime Day. However, our pizza oven tester was “very impressed” with the preset settings for a variety of different pizzas, helping you to make everything from New York pizzas to calzones.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi cooker: Was £229.99, now £108.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As you might expect from the name, Ninja’s multi cooker provides you with a number of different ways to cook your favourite dishes or experiment with new recipes. From pressure and slow cooking to grilling, steaming and baking, it also allows you to air fry, dehydrate, sear and even make yoghurt, all in one device.

At less than half price, there’s more than £120 off at the moment. This makes it the lowest price that we’ve ever seen it at on Amazon.

