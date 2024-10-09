Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Kicking off the holiday shopping season, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is back. The Prime member-exclusive sale sees discounts applied to everything from laptops and TVs to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

With savings to be found on the best laptops from brands such as Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Apple and Microsoft, it’s your chance to pick up a new device at a fraction of the cost.

Our team of IndyBest shoppers tracks the prices of laptops year-round. We only recommend laptops we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. With so many different devices to choose from, we’ve done the hard graft for you by finding the deals worth paying attention to.

From cheap and cheerful models you can count on, to powerful gaming, creative and business laptops, it’s here where you can shop the best Prime Day October laptop deals (trust us, they’re very good).

Best laptop deals

Apple MacBook pro M3: Was £1,699, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,699, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk Dell XPS 13, 2022: Was £988.53, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

Was £988.53, now £799, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

Was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £272, Amazon.co.uk

Lenovo IdeaPad clim 3 chromebook: Was £249.99, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery lenovo ideapad slim 3 chromebook ( Lenovo )

Lenovo’s range of budget-friendly Chromebooks are ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to overspend on a laptop they don’t plan on using often. As the name suggests, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is thin and lightweight, and thanks to Google’s operating system it’s secure and straightforward to use. There’s more than £100 off at Amazon right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover, so you can use it as a portable 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, which means you can’t use regular Windows apps or games, but it can do everything your web browser can do, such as browsing (obviously enough), document writing, spreadsheets and presentations. Save more than £100 on the laptop today.

MacBook Air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can currently save £100 on the previous generation MacBook Air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook Air range.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Vivobook 14 E410KA ( Asus )

Here’s a £70 saving on the already cheap but well-built Asus Vivobook 14. The 14in laptop offers decent battery life and performance for a bargain-basement price tag, and will happily handle basic office work as well as streaming your favourite shows. It comes with a year of Microsoft 365 included, too.

Apple MacBook pro M3: Was £1,699, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Powered by Apple’s M3 chip, the MacBook pro left our reviewer impressed. It’s a premium laptop designed for specialist users, creatives and editors who need every last bit of processing power. Like the MacBook air, the power button has a built-in fingerprint sensor, the keyboard is comfortable and the trackpad is big and responsive. Our tester said: “Having a super-fast processor can also add to the durability of the Mac. As programs offer more features, they become more demanding, so, this MacBook pro should stay faster for longer.” Right now, you can save £200 on the price at Amazon.

Dell XPS 13, 2022: Was £988.53, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Awarded the title of IndyBest’s best student laptop, the Dell XPS 13 features a high-performing Intel core i5 to bring you what our tester described as: “top-level functionality” that exceeds that of many desktop computers. They praised “the bright, crisp touchscreen,” and, because of larger speakers (compared to its previous 2017 model), shoppers will be able to enjoy a louder output with deeper bass, too. Shop it now with almost £100 off.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £1,099.99, now £682.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ( Asus )

This laptop is lightweight and slimline, but still packs a full set of I/O ports and impressively powerful performance, making it a good pick for those who are often on the go. It also boasts a beautiful OLED display, as an added bonus. And it’s now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon thanks to a 38 per cent Big Deal Days discount.

Razer blade 16: Was £3,599.99, now £2,799, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Razer blade 16 ( Razer )

Razer makes great gaming laptops. The brand’s blade range is available in 14in, 16in and 18in sizes, with the cheapest option being named as the “best for gaming” in our roundup of the best laptops. “You can spend half as much on a gaming laptop and still play most modern games without any issues, but if you want maxed-out graphics and cutting-edge, future-proofed specs, the Razer 14 is the one to beat,” noted our expert. That’s why, though it’s still far from affordable, this £800 Amazon discount on the Razer blade 16 saving is still worth noting if you’re in the market for a premium gaming machine.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £272, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Another of our best laptop guide alumni, this Asus Chromebook has sunk to £272 on Amazon. It packs a punch for this price, too. “If you mostly work inside a browser tab, especially on Chrome, you should consider making your next laptop a Chromebook,” our tech writer says. “The Chromebook plus CX34 is one of the better examples of the form, pairing a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications.”

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 kicked off on Tuesday 8 October and runs until midnight tonight (Wednesday 9 October). Just like Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already had one, and start enjoying benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery, early access to deals, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is the retail giant’s annual October sales event. Amazon first launched the sale in 2022, bridging the gap between the summer Prime Day sale and November’s Black Friday sale.

Like the OG Prime Day event, the sale is almost guaranteed to include Amazon’s own devices, such as Ring security cameras, Kindle ereaders and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Other brands get involved, too, so, expect to see discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and home appliances to TVs and other tech.

