Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is nearly here – these are the best early deals

The Amazon Prime Day summer sale might feel like only yesterday, but the online giant has already announced another shopping bonanza for autumn: Big Deal Days. And you don’t have long to wait until it kicks off.

Its October sale has become somewhat of an annual tradition, with the first event held in 2022. Matching, and often beating the deals seen in its July sale, the Prime Big Deal Days has discounts on everything from beauty and tech to household essentials and appliances.

The Prime Day sales are among the biggest shopping events of the year – second only to Black Friday. Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the Big Deal Days event will see prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more.

As well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers and Fire tablets), we can expect mega savings on third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips.

Whether you’ve got an air fryer, microwave or heated airer on the wishlist for winter, or you’re looking ahead to the festive period by shopping for gifts, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is not to be missed. From confirmed dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and run through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deals Day sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

What Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals can we expect?

As with other Prime Day events, the best deals during Amazon’s Big Deal Days can be found on its own devices. From the Echo pop to Echo buds and Kindles, previous years have seen up to 60 per cent off its bestselling tech.

Beauty buffs have a lot to be excited about, too, with brands ranging from Color Wow to Olaplex, Maybelline and Elemis all usually making an appearance.

The October event will also be your best chance before Black Friday to save on home appliances, from Shark cordless vacuums to Ninja air fryers and Nespresso coffee machines.

The tech offering is likely to be equally good, with brands like LG, Samsung and Bose all a fixture of Prime Day events.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year was the best year yet, with huge savings on big-ticket brands. There was 60 per cent off Amazon’s Echo pop smart speaker (was £44.99, now £19.99 Amazon.co.uk) and more than £500 off LG’s OLED smart TV (was £1,399, now £888.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as £50 off Shark’s handheld vacuum (£129, Amazon.co.uk) and 30 per cent off Google’s smartwatch (£185, Amazon.co.uk).

As for beauty, you could save 35 per cent on Color Wow’s dream coat spray (£27, Amazon.co.uk) and get Maybelline’s TikTok-viral lash sensational sky high mascara (£8.34, Amazon.co.uk) for just £8.

When it came to appliances, there was 30 per cent off KitchenAid’s stand mixer (£371, Amazon.co.uk) and Ninja’s foodi dual zone air fryer (£186, Amazon.co.uk), as well as more than £120 off Nespresso’s vertuo plus coffee machine (£179, Amazon.co.uk).

Best early Prime Day deals

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 35 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 5l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, it boasts 10 different cooking presets (think frying, roasting, baking and more) There’s a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and uses 70 per cent less energy than your oven. Plus, the non-stick air frying basket is dishwasher safe, helping with easy clean-up and a stress-free cooking experience.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This latest release of the retailer’s Fire TV stick is 50 per cent more powerful than previous generations, with super-quick streaming in Full HD. You’ll be able to access apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+, and, for a more immersive viewing experience, it supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa voice remote means you can tune into your programmes using just your voice, too. Right now, you can snap it up with more than 60 per cent off.

Olaplex no 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best hair products in the biz, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the ultimate revitaliser for your locks and will transform them from lacklustre to luscious. Testing the pre-shampoo mask in our guide to the best Olaplex hair products, our reviewer commented that not only does No.3 (along with No.0) contain the highest level of the patented bond-builder that’s signature to the brand, it “worked wonders on split ends” and made our tester’s hair visibly shinier. With 29 per cent off, now’s your time to pick up a bottle for less.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 31 per cent, you can save over £200 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus too, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

