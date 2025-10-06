Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals to know, from Kindle to Oral-B

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days returns tomorrow, with two days of member-exclusive deals on everything from headphones, tablets and smartphones to electric toothbrushes, beauty and air fryers. It’s the perfect time to get those big-ticket Christmas gifts from the likes of Apple, Ninja and Dyson, for less.

The IndyBest team and I are here to bring you all the best Prime Day deals as they drop. I’ve already spotted some early offers on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the Fire TV stick and Kindle Colorsoft – thankfully, you don’t even need to be a member to snap these up.

If you’re not a Prime member but want the chance to shop Prime Day deals, I’ve found out how you can secure a free trial ahead of time. Keep scrolling for all the details, along with the top offers to snap up now.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day coverage

IndyBest’s reviews experts and I track the prices of popular products year-round and have covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from smartphones, tablets and headphones to mattresses, air fryers and vacuums.

Within our Amazon Prime Day guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October with Prime Big Deal Days, which kick-starts Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson and many more, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling tech, including Kindle ereaders and Echo Dot smart speakers.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale (also known as Prime Day) is returning on Tuesday, 7 October and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw over the summer, you’ll only have two days to shop the deals this October.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, make a wishlist, to avoid buying products you don’t really need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as Camelcamelcamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match Amazon’s deals – some retailers may even provide better offers than Amazon. They may also throw in a longer warranty or free delivery.

For even more advice, see IndyBest’s top tips for securing the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re 18 to 22 years old, you can pay £4.49 a month (half the standard price), and you can get a six-month trial to see if it’s for you. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed up for the free trial before.

