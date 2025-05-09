When is Amazon Prime Day? Plus best deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is set to return in July 2025, bringing heaps of offers on everything from mattresses and coffee machines to electric toothbrushes, laptops and Apple tech.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, prices will be slashed across third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips. There will also be offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets).

In previous years, we’ve seen plenty of big-ticket products fall to their lowest ever price during the sale, such as the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which were reduced to just £179 last year.

While the sale hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still countless deals at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling for all the latest details on the next Prime Day sale and our team’s hand-picked selection of the very best Amazon deals available today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that the next Prime Day sale will take place in July, but it hasn’t revealed the official dates yet. In 2024, Prime Day took place from 16 to 17 July, so you can expect a mid-July sale this year too.

We’re keeping a close eye on the sale dates, so we will update you as soon as we hear more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event for Prime members. It’s typically held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re between 18 to 22-years-old, this is half the standard price. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed for the free trial before.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Day sale, make a wish list to avoid buying products that you don’t really need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as CamelCamelCamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match, or even provide a better offer, than Amazon.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK:

Apple Watch series 10: Was £429, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

Was £429, now £329, Amazon.co.uk Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £299, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Was £299, now £249, Amazon.co.uk Remington hydraluxe volumising hair styler: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £43.77, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Apple Watch series 10 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, so now is a good time to get some money off the smartwatch. Upgrades on the previous model include a brighter display that’s easier to read in direct sunlight, faster charging and a larger screen. In his review of the Apple Watch series 10, tech critic David Phelan says, “The series 10 builds on a decade of Apple’s industry-leading smartwatch design.” He explains that “It has a full set of fitness tracking features, health sensors, fall detection, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring.”

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

In October’s Prime Day sale, this pod machine was reduced to less than £80, and it’s often dropped to this price since. In our review, our writer loved the built-in Brita water filter, its ease of use, and how the settings can be tailored to your preferences. Our tester Zoe says, “Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can set it as a favourite – there’s memory for four favourites, so all coffee drinkers in the test house were able to have theirs saved.”

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV plummeted to its lowest-ever price in the last Prime Day sale. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as a pricier TV set, you can change programmes with just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities. There’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Right now, you can pick up the set with a 32 per cent discount, so this inexpensive TV is now even cheaper.

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

When we compared the original hydrating cleanser (£10, Amazon.co.uk) to this cream-to-foam iteration, our reviewer said they were "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [their] skin.” They added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with 20 per cent off.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Toothbrush deals aren’t just limited to Prime Day, as we often spot them throughout the whole year. This Oral B electric model is our best budget pick, and is currently reduced by 45 per cent. Tech critic Steve Hogarty said “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life.” It left him with that classic “just been to the dentist” feeling.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £299, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones have earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. As well as incredible active noise cancellation, senior tech critic Alex Lee said that these sound divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption.” The headphones are currently on sale for £249, which isn’t far off their lowest ever price on Amazon – £239.

Remington hydraluxe volumising hair styler: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a new hair styling tool, it’s worth checking out our best budget hot brush on Amazon. It regularly drops in price to £30, so if you miss out, chances are it’ll be reduced again soon. It’s on the compact side for a blow-drying brush, so it’s easy to store, while the ceramic-coated barrel left our reviewer’s hair “silky soft”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £43.77, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Taking the top spot review of the best hair oils, our writer Vanese said that the Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil “provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel”. We tested it on both 2A-2B and 4C hair, and both testers loved it. It’s on the pricier side for a hair oil, so it’s worth snapping up when it’s on offer.

