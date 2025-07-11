I’ve found 38 amazing Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on tried and tested brands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discounts are dropping across makeup, skincare, perfumes, hair tools and more for the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale. As a beauty expert, I’m bringing you all the best beauty deals. If you’ve been thinking about a cosmetics change-up, now’s your chance to do away with dried-out mascaras or find a new favourite fragrance for less.

Amazon is offering a bounty of beauty deals for 2025, and I’ve already seen top-tier discounts across Korean skincare, ghd hair straighteners and more. Whether you’re on a strict budget or in the mood to splurge, you can rest assured your favourite high-end and affordable beauty brands have joined in on the deals. Think: Elemis, CeraVe and Color Wow, to name just a few.

As IndyBest’s resident beauty writer, I’ve been busy scouring Amazon for the very best discounts. I’m looking for trending products, tried-and-tested icons and killer deals – there’ll be no 10 per cent letdowns here. Scroll on for my top picks.

Why you can trust IndyBest coverage of the best beauty deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

As seasoned shopping experts here at the IndyBest, we know a thing or two about what makes a good deal. We’ve been writing about sales – Amazon Prime Day included – for years, and can spot a great discount. My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested hundreds of products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering snapping up in the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new blusher, hair oil or LED face mask, you know where to turn.

The best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant: Was £31, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk

Was £31, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £35.28, Amazon.co.uk

Was £49, now £35.28, Amazon.co.uk Color Wow dreamcoat spray: Was £27, now £16, Amazon.co.uk

Was £27, now £16, Amazon.co.uk Cosrx advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

Was £23.99, now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £9.73, Amazon.co.uk

Was £16.50, now £9.73, Amazon.co.uk L'Oréal Paris Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum: Was £31.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £31.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £7.97, Amazon.co.uk

Bare by Vogue self-tanning foam, dark tan: Was £22.50, now £16.10, Amazon.co.uk

( Bare By Vogue )

“This has become one of my favourite fake tan formulas,” said IndyBest fashion and beauty writer Daisy Lester. In her review, Daisy said, “Infused with skin-loving ingredients, the lightweight formula is super nourishing and hydrating.” Daisy also found the formula to be “quick-drying and transfer-free”. It takes four to six hours for the tan to develop, and there’s no need to wash off the formula after application. Best of all, you can now pick up a bottle with a discount of almost 30 per cent this Prime Day.

Maybelline sky high lash sensation mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Sarah Jones/Amazon )

Maybelline’s sky high lash sensational mascara is one of my favourite budget-friendly mascaras. But I’m not the only one to love it. In her review, IndyBest assistant editor Sarah Jones found that her “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.” This isn’t the lowest-ever price it’s been, but there’s more than 40 per cent off.

Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP: Was £79, now £63.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Medik8 )

There’s 20 per cent off Medik8’s liquid peptides advanced MP, thanks to this Prime Day deal. Formulated to support the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the serum “sat beautifully” under our reviewer’s make-up, and gave their skin a “vibrancy” and “ light bounce that’s hard to achieve without a tedious eight-step skincare routine”.

Weleda skin food: Was £8.95, now £5.65, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, this accessibly priced nourishing moisturiser is quite the skincare celebrity itself. It’s thick and perfect for dry or rough patches and, our tester found in her pregnancy-safe skincare buys review, that Weleda skin food had “helped heal angry areas of dry, itchy and red skin,” as well as being, “an intensive redeemer that’s nourished and restored a healthy barrier at an affordable price.” And now, it’s been made even more affordable thanks to Prime Day.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £35.28, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is about as luxurious as make-up removal gets, using a unique blend of algae and essential oils to restore and deeply nourish skin. Its heavenly scent offers a spa experience at home. Skincare expert Louise Whitbread has used it for years, and when reviewing it, she found it “a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.” With nearly 30 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day, now’s a better time than ever to give your end-of-day cleanse an upgrade. I’m adding it to my basket now.

Cosrx advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

( COSRX/Lucy Smith )

In my review of Cosrx skincare, this was the best product for hydrating irritated skin. The special ingredient of snail mucin is said to boost skin repair and luminosity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. One small drop of the product was all I needed to treat my whole face. Amazon has slashed a hefty 52 per cent off its price this Prime Day.

Braun smart IPL skin i-expert: Was £899, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

( braun )

It's still a little pricey, but this highly rated IPL hair-removal device is now better than half price at Amazon. In her guide to the best IPL machines, Beauty expert Lucy Partington found that it's “great for using on the underarms”. She added that the device was “quick and convenient to use”, with a full-body session taking her just 15–20 minutes.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £9.73, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Whether you’re new to skincare or you’ve already perfected your 12-step routine, CeraVe’s AM moisturiser is universally adored. When beauty editor Lucy Partington put it through its paces in her CeraVe review, she found that the lotion has “broad-spectrum, SPF50 protection and it’s lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under make-up.” Now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, this do-it-all hero has a 41 per cent discount.

Color Wow dream coat: Was £32, now £16, Amazon.co.uk

( Theindependent )

A non-negotiable step in my haircare regimen, Color Wow’s dream coat anti-frizz treatment is a reliable way to keep my hair looking sleek, smooth and static-free. In my review, I loved that the formula kept my hair straight and added some serious shine and gloss, even after a day in the rain.

( La Roche-Posay )

With UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, La Roche-Posay’s SPF 50 sunscreen provides maximum sun protection while being lightweight and non-greasy. Beauty expert Lauren loves the stuff, saying in her review that “the bottle’s thin neck makes it incredibly easy to apply, as just the right amount is dispensed to cover every area of the face without any unwanted excess.” The sunscreen is instantly absorbed into your skin, reducing shine while still giving a fresh-faced glow.

Murad vita-C eyes dark circle corrector: Was £65, now £43.65, Amazon.co.uk

( Murad )

Scoring five out of five in our guide to the best eye creams, this brightening treatment focuses on reducing the appearance of dark circles. Our reviewer said this formula helped to “illuminate” her tired eyes, but pointed out it is unlikely to provide full colour correction. However, an “improvement in overall skin tone” was visible after continued use. Right now, you can pick up a bottle with a discount of 33 per cent.

Isle of Paradise sunny serum face bronzer: Was £15.95, now £10.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Lookfantastic )

In her guide to the best bronzing drops, IndyBest reviewer Daisy Lester praised Isle of Paradise’s serum for providing a natural-looking bronzed finish. Whether mixed with moisturiser or applied on its own, the serum has a skin-blurring effect. “I felt I could even forgo foundation in favour of the illuminating formula, but it works just as nicely as a primer under makeup; a highlighter after makeup, or even as body bronzer,” said Daisy. Best of all, there’s 36 per cent off the price this Prime Day.

ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £106.01, Amazon.co.uk

( Lucy Smith/ghd )

In my review of the best hair dryers, ghd’s helios professional hair dryer scored top marks, taking the prize as my top pick for straight hair. The coveted tool tamed my flyaways and made my locks glossy. It instantly became a staple in my haircare regimen. Cheap throughout Prime Day and on sale for £123.99, it’s just had an even bigger drop this morning. It’s now the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday 2022.

Olaplex no.6 bond smoother: Was £28, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A great multi-purpose pick, Olaplex’s no 6 formula works instantly. What’s more, it can be applied to wet or dry hair and, as global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor noted in her review, “it’s a really great leave-in repairing treatment that made our locks feel a lot healthier and more manageable.” Reduced by nearly £10 today, it’s an easy solution for high-gloss, hydrated hair.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £7.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’ve not yet tried CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser, this 36 per cent reduction is the perfect opportunity. With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this milky face wash cleanses without sensitivity thanks to its fragrance-free formula. Testing it in her guide to the best CeraVe products, beauty editor Lucy Partington was wowed at how it “works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily.” In fact, she loved it so much that she chose it as our best buy.

Lancaster sun perfect unifying serum SPF 30: Was £38, now £23.79, Amazon.co.uk

( Lancaster )

If you suffer from breakouts, it can be hard to find a suitable sunscreen. In beauty writer Fani Mari’s review of the best SPFs for acne-prone skin, Lancaster’s sun perfect unifying serum was found to be “very lightweight and easy to apply”. If your current SPF supply is running low, I’d snap this one up while it’s currently half price.

Dyson airwrap i.d: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Dyson )

IndyBest reviewer Elena Chabo was left impressed after using this Dyson device. Having tested the hair tool’s full range of attachments, Elena said: “It was easy to use, light, and dried my hair quickly.” She added that the “speedy and effective Dyson airflow combined with the perfectly cupped diffuser design makes for undeniable results”. Whether you want to create curls, boost volume or tackle frizz, Dyson’s six-in-one multi-styler is reduced to just shy of £400 at Amazon right now.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant original for face and body: Was £31, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk

( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

A real handbag essential, I take my original eight hour cream everywhere with me, and use it for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa, and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money this Amazon Prime Day, it’s this.

Garnier ambre solair ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+: Was £13, now £6.29, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The best budget face SPF just got even cheaper thanks to the discount. The perfect pocket-sized sun cream is a great option for on-the-go application this summer. Our IndyBest tester trusted this SPF wholeheartedly as it protects from both UVB, UVA and long UVA rays. As for the “lightweight lotion” formula, it “instantly absorbs into the skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E give that hit of hydration”, she found.

( Dyson )

Dyson’s coveted hair tools aren't cheap, but this Prime Day offer brings 20 per cent off. The nifty device uses hot air (rather than heated plates) to create poker-straight styles, and it can even be used on wet hair. When IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor tried the airstrait for herself, she found it worked wonders, comparing the results at home to a professional blow-dry.

Color Wow money mist: Was £29.50, now £21.02, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This multitasking hair mist can do it all. It can detangle knots, defrizz your hair, add moisture and protect it from heat damage. In her review, beauty tester Ellis Cochrane said that “If we could only buy one Color Wow product, it would be this one". It left her hair “looking and feeling much softer and shinier”, and it smells divine. It’s only been on sale a handful of times this year, so now’s the perfect chance to snap up a 20 per cent discount.

Garnier micellar cleansing water all-in-one: Was £9.99, now £4.73, Amazon.co.uk

( Lucy Smith )

“Garnier’s micellar water is arguably the most popular formula on the market thanks to its affordability and simple effectiveness,” I wrote in my review of the best micellar waters. The formula works well as a first cleanse and removes stubborn make-up. I’ve checked other retailers, and it’s currently cheapest at Amazon.

Urban Decay all nighter make-up setting spray: Was £29.50, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Urban Decay/The Independent )

Setting spray is a must-have in the summer heat. But with so many options available, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. In her guide to the best setting sprays, Helen Wilson-Beevers loved that this all-nighter mist ensured her “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening,” and you can now save £10.

Tan-Luxe the face self-tan drops: Was £36, now £20.77, Amazon.co.uk

( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

If you like a year-round bronze, you’re in luck: Tan-Luxe’s face drops are reduced by 42 per cent for Amazon Prime Day. In her review, tanning expert Daisy Lester found these drops are the best for a deep tan and commended their skincare benefits, describing how they work “to strengthen the skin barrier, improve elasticity and firmness, and hydrate and soothe.”

Olaplex No.7 bonding oil 30ml: Was £28, now £18.55, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As well as nourishing your hair, the Olaplex No.7 bonding oil provides heat protection up to 230C. Our tester saw “a serious boost in shine” when adding a few drops to the Olaplex No.6 bond smoother and noticed that her hair took less time to dry. You can save 34 per cent on the hair oil, and you won’t find it much cheaper elsewhere right now. We’ll be keeping a close eye on further price drops from the haircare brand as we head closer to Prime Day.

L’Oréal Paris infallible 3-second setting mist: Was £9.99, now £4.74, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Keep your makeup in place with this setting spray from L’Oréal Paris. The brand promises the formula is fast-drying and has been formulated to keep makeup in place for up to 36 hours. It’s already reasonably priced compared to competitors’ products, but right now, it has a huge 53 per cent discount.

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £88.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Maisie Bovingdon )

For sleek strands, reach for this ghd styling tool, which took the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best hair straighteners. Beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon said she loved the fact that these straighteners are super quick to heat up and easy to use. “The ceramic plates provide constant and even heat to effectively style your hair in one glide,” she noted. Even better, you can save almost 40 per cent on the price at Amazon right now.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum: Was £31.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

With a huge 69 per cent discount this Prime Day, L’Oréal’s revitalift serum is now at a bargain price of £9.99 The formula landed a spot in beauty writer Lucy Smith’s review of the best hyaluronic acids, where she noted that “the fragrance was actually one of the draws of this product… with a scent akin to a clean and apple-y L’Oréal shampoo.” Fast-absorbing with a silky texture, it works best when used before your morning and evening moisturiser.

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £7.78, Amazon.co.uk

( The Inkey )

The Inkey List is one of my top affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one I’m stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved.

Braun silk-épil 9 flex skinspa epilator: Was £369.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Braun/The Independent )

Shaving can be tricky, so epilating is the way to go, especially when you can save this much. Braun’s silk-épil 9 was beauty editor Louise Whitbread’s IndyBest buy in her guide to the best epilators. She found that “the epilator is flexible and can be tilted forward, backwards and side to side, which is especially handy when tackling your bikini line and the contours of the inner thigh.”

Isle of Paradise self tanning face drops dark: Was £19.95, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

Beauty writers at IndyBest have waxed lyrical about Isle of Paradise's tanning products on more than one occasion. The range is a bestseller for a reason, so I'd recommend stocking up on any of your favourites this Prime Day. Reduced to less than half price, its face tanning drops can be mixed into your skincare or make-up, and contain coconut, chia seed and avocado oil for an extra hit of skin hydration.

Haruhuru Wonder black rice bakuchiol eye cream: Was £15.83, now £7.44, Amazon.co.uk

( Haruhuru Wonder )

If eye bags or dark circles are a concern, it's time to invest in a great eye cream. This offering from Haruhuru Wonder is infused with bakuchiol to help fight ageing, crow's feet and fine lines. The impressive ingredients list also contains a high level of antioxidants and vitamins from black rice extract, which are said to provide a plumping hydration to the eye area. It now has a whopping 53 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Ultrasun 50+ SPF Extreme 100ml: Was £22, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

( Ultrasun )

Here’s a 36 per cent saving on our favourite body sunscreen. It’s perfect. It doesn’t pill, it absorbs quickly, and there’s no white cast. It’s very effective, and we found there’s more than enough to last you for a 10-day holiday.

Aestura atobarrier365 cream: Was £25.99, now £18.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Aestura )

We were delighted to spot Aestura's atobarrier365 cream in Amazon Prime Day's sale. With a huge 30 per cent off, this moisturiser is an ideal choice for anybody suffering from dry or dehydrated skin. A much-loved Korean product, Aestura's moisturiser has been developed to provide up to 120 hours of hydration. Though she hasn't reviewed it for The Independent, one of our writers, Mollie Davies, uses this cream every day and finds it one of the most hardworking moisturisers she’s ever tried. It tackled her eczema in just a few days and left her skin perfectly hydrated.

COSRX master pimple patch intensive, 36 patches value pack: Was £11.99, now £7.75, Amazon.co.uk

( Theindependent )

Be it for under-the-skin spots or a blemish that’s recently come to a head, COSRX’s Korean skincare pimple patches are my go-to, even if they just stop me from picking my skin. Over the past few months, when I’ve used these salicylic acid-pumped patches, I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the state of the blemish overnight, with reduced redness and often the spot dissolved entirely. I can’t recommend them enough, especially with 34 per cent off.

Lancôme la vie est belle eau de parfum and génifique serum bundle: Was £125, now £87.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Lancôme )

Lancôme’s la vie est belle 100ml perfume is usually sold for £127, but this bundle means you get the perfume for £87.50. On top of that, you get a génifique anti-aging serum. The brand's best-selling fragrance has notes of pear, blackberry, iris, patchouli and orange blossom for a fresh, beautifully sunny scent.

L'Oréal Paris elvive glycolic gloss bundle: Was £57.96, now £27.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Get £57 worth of L’Oréal’s glycolic gloss products for just £27.49 in the Prime Day sale – that's an impressive 53 per cent saving. This four-piece bundle includes the viral shampoo, conditioner, lamination treatment and leave-in serum, and promises your glossiest hair yet. The unique gloss complex seals cuticles to smooth, strengthen and add serious shine for up to five washes.

Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion: Was £10.49, now £6.41, Amazon.co.uk

( Aveeno )

This excellent moisturiser has a big discount for Amazon Prime Day. One of our testers swears by it. Evie Breese found that this simple moisturiser is a “game-changer” for managing eczema. “If I have a flare-up, applying Aveeno lotion regularly will cause it to practically disappear in a couple of days, something that nothing else I’ve tried has achieved.”

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are a rare chance to snap up your favourite brands – think Color Wow, Olaplex and CeraVe – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members (though it’s not too late to sign up).

Amazon puts on a handful of other exclusive sales throughout the year, including the Spring Deal Days and Autumn’s Big Deal Days, but the summer date is arguably its biggest hitter. Look out for ‘lightning’ deals, too; they’re a great way to snap up an even better saving on popular products across skincare, grooming and more.

