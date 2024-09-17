Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It might feel like we’ve only just said goodbye to Amazon’s summer Prime Day, but for those who missed out, the ecommerce giant is offering another chance to save. The retailer has announced that it will be hosting one of its mammoth Prime Big Deal Days sales this October, and I’m hoping for some tasty Apple discounts.

Back again for a third year (it’s officially a tradition), Amazon’s October Prime Day sees top tech slashed in price, from pricey 4K TVs and high-spec laptops to heated clothes airers, vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers. But it’s the Apple discounts I’m particularly interested in.

With Apple having just launched a new iPhone 16, two new AirPods 4 earbuds and a new Apple Watch Series 10, I’m expecting Amazon to start slashing the price on Apple’s slightly older models, think the iPhone 15 Pro and AirPods 3. Below, I’m rounding up everything you need to know about the next Prime Day, plus what to expect during the two-day sale itself.

When will Apple Prime Day deals begin?

Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Big Deal Days sale will kick off at midnight on 7 October and run right through to 11:59pm on 8 October 2024, giving you two full days to shop the discounts.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals?

You do indeed. As with Amazon Prime Day, the Big Deal Days sale is locked to Amazon Prime members and you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now. It’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

The best Apple deals to expect in the October Prime Day sale

If there’s anything I am almost certain will go on sale this year, it’s Apple’s AirPods. Amazon seems to discount these fairly regularly (albeit with modest price cuts). With the tech giant having just launched two new AirPods 4, I’m expecting Amazon to discount both the second-generation AirPods and AirPods 3, likely to their lowest-ever prices.

If you’re looking for a new iPhone, I’m hoping Apple will discount the older iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the base iPhone 15 line. It slashed prices on the iPhone 13 last year, so it could do the same for the iPhone 14 this year too. Don’t expect any discounts on the iPhone 16, however.

On the Apple Watch front, I’m definitely expecting to see discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – given that Apple has just announced a new Apple Watch Series 10.

In terms of the iPad, Apple is predicted to launch a new iPad Mini this October, so I’m expecting discounts on the current-generation iPad Mini. The 10th-generation iPad should also get a bigger discount this year – it seems to be perpetually on sale.

Best Apple deals to shop at Amazon now

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, renewed: Was £229, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The AirPods Pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, praised The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan in his review. They also featured in his review of the best wireless earbuds, where he noted they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, Amazon’s selling a refurbished pair with a £60 discount, though there aren’t any discounts right now on a new pair.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £324.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of £25, the 2022 iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

