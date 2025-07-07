Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bargain hunters, it’s time. Amazon Prime Day 2025 is officially here, and the deals are coming in thick and fast, especially on Apple tech. Whether you’re eyeing up a new iPad, Apple Watch or finally ready to upgrade your iPhone, now’s your chance to save.

Running from now until 11 July, Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, with thousands of exclusive offers for Prime members. Apple discounts are usually hard to come by, but this is one of the rare moments when you’ll see real price cuts on everything Apple, from AirPods to MacBooks and everything in between.

I’ve been covering Prime Day for close to a decade, so you can trust that I’ll only flag the best bargains of the bunch. I’m rounding up the top Apple deals throughout the day and updating this page as soon as I spot a discount, so you can find the deals that are actually worth your time (and money).

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I specialise in all things tech, with a focus on Apple products. Whether I’m reviewing the latest AirPods or predicting the specs of the next iPhone, I’ve been tracking Apple prices for years. This allows me to spot the best deals from a mile away. If you’re after AirPods at their lowest-ever price, you can count on me to be the first to report on the discount.

Best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £184, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Reduced to their all-time low price, I’d recommend snapping these up while you can. Praised by tech critic David Phelan, they boast better audio and better active noise cancellation than the AirPods 4. David’s review found that they feature some really neat adaptive audio features that react to your environment in real time. I know all that first-hand, too; these are actually the earbuds I wear every day, and I love that they’re being updated with new features all the time.

MacBook Air M4 (2025): Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop this Prime Day, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Air has been slashed by £150, bringing it down to an all-time low. In his rave review, tech critic David Phelan found the laptop “Preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light, with battery life that goes on and on.” He also loved the faster processor and improved webcam. It’s really simple; according to David, “this is Apple’s best MacBook Air yet.”

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £284, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad has dropped to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s line-up right now and a steal at this price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £799, now £659, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just been slashed by a huge £150 for Prime Day. In his review, tech critic David Phelan called it “a big chunky wearable that’s perfect for extreme sport enthusiasts,” as it has a two-day battery life that’s perfect for hiking. It boasts a bright 3000-nit display, a sleep apnoea-detection feature to track breathing irregularities over time, and an upgraded S9 processor, making it faster and last longer than other watches. You also get a neat double-tap gesture feature for one-handed control.

Apple iPhone 16e: Was £599, now £494, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Apple’s all-new budget phone has just received its biggest price cut yet, bringing it less than £500 for the first time since it launched in February. It’s better than the iPhone SE in every way. In his review, tech critic David Phelan said it's “not an upgraded iPhone SE,” but “an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display.”

Apple iPhone 16: Was £799, now £698, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking to save big on the iPhone 16 this Prime Day? The 128GB model has already dipped below £700 thanks to a 13 per cent discount, with similar savings to be found on the larger storage options. In his review of the iPhone 16, tech critic David Phelan praised the smartphone’s “extremely useful camera control, the funky audio options and faster wireless charging.” He added, “feature after feature that you might have expected to be Pro-only is on the iPhone 16,” making it an excellent option if you’d been saving up for one of the pricier models.

It’s also worth noting that there’s around 10 per cent off the 256GB and 512GB models too, with John Lewis price matching over Prime Day and beyond.

Apple AirTag, 4-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is the lowest price I’ve seen on a pack of four AirTags since Black Friday last year. If you’re like me and constantly losing things, these are a game-changer. In my review, I raved about how you can track your stuff with precise turn-by-turn directions in an augmented-reality environment inside the Find My app. These AirTags are a lifesaver if you ever misplace your wallet or your keys.

Apple Mac mini: Was £599, now £528.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to upgrade your desktop set-up, there’s a small reduction on the Mac mini desktop computer. It has Apple’s latest M4 chip, and its mini dimensions mean that it’ll slot perfectly into a small home office. The price dropped by a modest 12 per cent back in May, so we’ll let you know if there are further reductions once Prime Day arrives.

