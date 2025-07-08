Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’ve tested a lot of wireless earbuds, but the ones I keep coming back to are Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, and right now, they’ve been slashed to one of their lowest-ever prices for Amazon Prime Day. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your headphones, you don’t have long to grab the deal.

Slashed in price by £50, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now down to £179 at Amazon – the lowest price I’ve seen in months, and only a few quid more than the mid-range AirPods 4. It’s one of the best deals on Apple’s flagship earbuds I’ve seen, especially given how rarely they go on sale.

Apple discounts don’t stick around for long, and this exclusive Prime Day deal is just for Prime members, with Amazon also cutting prices on everything from as and TVs to air fryers, vacuums and more. Keep reading to find out how to get the deal.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Boasting fantastic active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, personalised spatial audio and a host of gearing features, these are my everyday earbuds, and are constantly being updated with new features every year. Recently updated with tead tracking features, you can now nod and shake your head to answer or decline calls and reply to messages. Soon, you’ll be able to hear translations in your ear in real-time, too.

This is the cheapest I’ve seen Apple’s flagship earbuds in a while – they were last reduced to this price in November. Praised by tech critic David Phelan, the audio and active noise cancellation is better than the AirPods 4. “Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage,” noted Phelan in his review.

He also found that they feature some really neat adaptive audio features that react to your environment in real time. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. You can save £50 with this deal at Amazon.

