Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day discounts are set to land from tomorrow, so you’ll soon get to shop offers on everything from TVs and laptops to mattresses and air fryers. As always, my fellow team of IndyBest shopping experts and I are primed and ready to serve you up the very best Amazon Prime Day TV deals in 2025.

Whether you’re upgrading to an 85in, 4K OLED cinema screen or you just want a cheap telly for the bedroom, this dedicated shopping guide will weed out the fake discounts to bring you the genuine Prime Day deals on TVs I think you’ll love. So far, a highlight is a deal on Amazon’s Fire omni 55in (was £749.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk), which tech critic David Phelan selected as the best budget buy in his review of the best 4k TVs.

If you’re looking for something more advanced, I’m rounding up the best TV discounts in the run-up to tomorrow’s sale. And of course will be keeping updated throughout the shopping bonanza, which runs from tomorrow until 11 July.

When do Prime Day TV deals start?

Prime Day 2025 will take place from Tuesday, 8 July to Frida,y 11 July. This is the first time the online retailer has run a four-day Prime sale, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop the best offers.

Unlike other major sales like Black Friday, Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members and often includes lightning deals, which are short-lived discounts that hang around as long as stock lasts. Our expert shopping guides will help you spot the best deals before they’re gone, giving you the best possible chance of grabbing a bargain.

Best Prime Day TV deals

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,199, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire omni QLED QL50F601: Was £649.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £649.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Q60D QLED 4k 50in: Was £599.99, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

Was £599.99, now £419, Amazon.co.uk TCL 55QM8B, 55in: Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk Hisense 43 inch VIDAA smart TV 43A6KTUK: Was £429, now £256.15, Amazon.co.uk

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

( LG )

The best value OLED television you can buy has some decent discounts on Amazon, with savings to be found on everything from the 48in model up to the wall-spanning 77in model. Offering exceptional picture quality and advanced features for gaming, we’ll let you know if this 4K set drops further in price as we get closer to Prime Day.

Amazon Fire omni 55in: Was £749.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is our best budget 4K TV, with a “bright and effective” QLED display and “great colour range” that impressed our tech critic, David Phelan. Vocal tracks are clear, it has an easy-to-use operating system, and it’s competitively priced compared to other 4K models. The price of this Amazon Fire model regularly fluctuates, so it’s worth checking back on Prime Day to see if it drops even further.

Samsung Q60D QLED 4k 50in: Was £599.99, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Samsung neo QLED TV was named the best QLED 4K TV in David Phelan’s round-up, so I’m pleased to see reductions across a similar range from the brand ahead of Prime Day. If you mainly play games on your TV, it comes with a handy gaming hub. This means you don’t have to tackle a tangle of wires to connect your Xbox console, with it instead being powered by cloud technology.

TCL 55QM8B, 55in: Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Benefitting from TCL’s mini-LED technology, this ultra-low reflection screen is ideal if you happen to experience glare or sunlight streaming in through your windows, no matter the time of day or weather. If you happen to be on the lookout for a gaming TV, there’s a Game Master mode that could elevate your entire gaming experience.

Hisense 43 inch VIDAA smart TV 43A6KTUK: Was £429, now £256.15, Amazon.co.uk

( Hisense )

This humble TV takes up the final spot in our guide to the best 4K TVs. It was already our pick for the best budget small-screen 4K TV, and now it’s even cheaper, and much cheaper than you’ll find it at any other retailer.

Check our IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day main guide so you don’t miss out on any of the upcoming deals for 2025