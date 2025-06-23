Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Day is rolling around again this summer. Amazon has announced the sale will take place from 8 to 11 July, so we’ll soon see discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to mattresses and air fryers.

As always, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are primed and ready to serve you up the very best Amazon Prime Day TV deals in 2025. Whether you’re upgrading to an 85in, 4K OLED cinema screen or you just want a cheap telly for the bedroom, our dedicated shopping guides will weed out the fake discounts to bring you the genuine Prime Day deals on TVs we think you’ll love.

Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but it’s possible to find a bargain at Amazon at any time of the year. If you don’t want to hang around for Prime Day to start, this guide will be rounding up the best early TV discounts in the run-up to the sale.

When do Prime Day TV deals start?

Prime Day 2025 will take place from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. This is the first time the online retailer has run a four-day Prime sale, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop the best offers.

Unlike other major sales like Black Friday, Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members and often includes lightning deals, which are short-lived discounts that hang around as long as stock lasts. Our expert shopping guides will help you spot the best deals before they’re gone, giving you the best possible chance of grabbing a bargain.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £1015, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,199, now £1015, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Q80D, 55in: Was £659, now £502.26, Amazon.co.uk

Was £659, now £502.26, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire omni QLED QL50F601: Was £649.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £649.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk TCL 55QM8B, 55in: Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk LG 43UT73006LA, 43in: Was £329, now £197, Amazon.co.uk

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £1,015, Amazon.co.uk

( LG )

The best value OLED television you can buy is has some decent discounts on Amazon, with savings to be found on everything from the 48in model up to the wall-spanning 77in model. Offering exceptional picture quality and advanced features for gaming, we’ll let you know if this 4K set drops further in price as we get closer to Prime Day.

Samsung Q80D, 55in: Was £659, now £502.26, Amazon.co.uk

( Samsung )

The Q80D sits near the top of Samsung’s QLED range, offering the rich detail and clarity of OLED tech at a bargain price. We’ve highlighted the 55in model here, but drop down to a 50in set (£410, Amazon.co.uk) and you can save even more.

Amazon Fire omni QLED QL50F601: Was £649.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is our best budget 4K TV, with a “bright and effective” QLED display and “great colour range” that impressed our tech critic, David Phelan. Vocal tracks are clear, it has an easy-to-use operating system, and it’s competitively priced compared to other 4K models. The price of this Amazon Fire model regularly fluctuates, so it’s worth checking back on Prime Day to see if it drops even further.

TCL 55QM8B, 55in: Was £692.87, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Benefitting from TCL’s mini-LED technology, this ultra-low reflection screen is ideal if you happen to experience glare or sunlight streaming in through your windows no matter the time of day or weather. And, if you happen to be on the lookout for a gaming TV, there’s a Game Master mode that could elevate your entire gaming experience.

LG 43UT73006LA, 43in: Was £329, now £197, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s another great option from LG, but you’ll need to act quick to take advantage of this great deal. With just a handful remaining, there’s more than £130 off the 43in option, bringing it to less than £200. This makes it the lowest price that it has ever been on Amazon.

Check our IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day main guide so you don’t miss out on any of the upcoming deals for 2025